Iaquinta vs Cowboy For Ottawa Main Event

The UFC's return to Ottawa on May 4 will feature mixed martial arts' premier action hero, as Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone looks to extend his records for most UFC wins and finishes when he faces fellow lightweight contender "Raging" Al Iaquinta.

Ready to make a run at a world title in his second UFC stint at 155 pounds following a spectacular return win over Alexander Hernandez, Cerrone first has to get by New York's Iaquinta, who has won six of his last seven bouts on his way to Canadian Tire Centre this spring.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on ESPN+, go on sale this Friday, March 22.