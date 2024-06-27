Ian Machado Garry Wants To Earn His Shot

That excitement would have been at an even higher level had Conor McGregor still been at the top of the UFC 303 fight card. To say that “The Notorious” has inspired Garry to his MMA successes to far would be to underplay the former two-division champion’s influence, as Machado Garry explained just how much of an inspiration McGregor has been in his career to date.

“Everything. I mean, when it comes to inspiration, he's inspired me as much as any person on the planet could to follow your dreams to visualize and manifest the way that you know you can,” he said.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

“To understand that, no matter what anyone says, go out and do you, and be unapologetically you.

“He has shown up under the bright lights – every fight that he's been in, he’s showed up. And there's a reason why everyone on the planet knows his name. There's a reason why he's the biggest combat sports athlete, arguably, of all time, to a certain extent, other than Muhammad Ali.