Ian Machado Garry Wants To Be Undeniable

"You've got the eight best welterweights on the planet competing within seven days of each other," he told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Doha. "Obviously, the champion was decided – it's now Islam Makhachev. But for the other six competitors, it's completely irrelevant until my fight takes place.

"I've beaten (Carlos) Prates, (and) when I knock out Belal Muhammad on Saturday night, I'm gonna absolutely cement myself as the number one contender in the world and next in line for that belt."

Heading into Doha, Machado Garry sits sixth in the official welterweight rankings with former champion Muhammad listed at number two. Despite losing the title back in May, "Remember The Name" remains a major player in the 170-pound title picture. Although Machado Garry acknowledges what the Chicagoan brings to the table, he just happens to think he's better.

"Belal doesn't get enough credit, or respect, and I believe he deserves more," he said. "However, in the same breath, I just know he's nowhere near as talented as I am, as gifted as I am. I'm just going to go out there and prove that I'm the best in the world.