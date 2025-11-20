Ian Machado Garry Wants To Be Undeniable

Ian Machado Garry is laser-focused on becoming UFC welterweight champion, and on Saturday night in Doha, Qatar, "The Future" gets the chance to take a big step towards that goal.
Machado Garry is among a group of elite welterweights vying for the top contender spot in a 170-pound division that has captured the attention of fight fans around the world.
Hot on the heels of UFC 322, where three huge welterweight bouts took center stage at Madison Square Garden, Machado Garry is ready to step into the spotlight as he bids to surpass the performances of his rival contenders.
On Saturday night, Machado Garry takes on former champion Belal Muhammad in a 3-round welterweight bout with significant championship ramifications as he looks to cement himself as the clear pick to face newly-crowned champion Islam Makhachev.
"You've got the eight best welterweights on the planet competing within seven days of each other," he told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Doha. "Obviously, the champion was decided – it's now Islam Makhachev. But for the other six competitors, it's completely irrelevant until my fight takes place.
"I've beaten (Carlos) Prates, (and) when I knock out Belal Muhammad on Saturday night, I'm gonna absolutely cement myself as the number one contender in the world and next in line for that belt."
Heading into Doha, Machado Garry sits sixth in the official welterweight rankings with former champion Muhammad listed at number two. Despite losing the title back in May, "Remember The Name" remains a major player in the 170-pound title picture. Although Machado Garry acknowledges what the Chicagoan brings to the table, he just happens to think he's better.
"Belal doesn't get enough credit, or respect, and I believe he deserves more," he said. "However, in the same breath, I just know he's nowhere near as talented as I am, as gifted as I am. I'm just going to go out there and prove that I'm the best in the world.
"On Saturday, I want to gift Doha, Qatar, the blessing of witnessing the greatest welterweight on planet Earth right now compete, and go out there and use Belal as my example to the world."
Machado Garry has steadily been refining and sharpening his tools through his UFC run, all while studiously preparing for his opponents and analyzing potential future rivals. Having spent the necessary time scouting and scrutinizing Muhammad's game from top to tail, the Irishman is confident that he has all bases covered ahead of the matchup.
"I know what Belal's good at," he explained. "Belal's great at wrestling. Belal's very underestimated in the striking, and he's able to put it together.
"When you see Belal fight, you're like, 'Ah, Belal's gonna get beat. This is gonna happen,' and then he goes out there and he does the exact opposite. He puts pressure on people, he's tough, he's gritty, he'll grind, he's mentally strong. But I think I'm gonna break him on Saturday night."
Given Muhammad's well-deserved reputation as a highly effective pressure fighter, many observers have suggested that Garry's best route success involves using his reach to keep the former champion at bay.
Many have struggled to achieve that against Muhammad, but Machado Garry said he's had the perfect preparation in his past fights, where he's enjoyed success with his striking from the outside against fighters with long reaches.
"Prates has a 78-inch reach. MVP (Michael Page) has a 79-inch reach. Shavkat (Rakhmonov) has a 77-inch reach. (Neil) Magny has an 80-inch reach. They are four of my last five opponents – Belal has a 72-inch reach – and I jabbed the mouth out of every single one of them.
“Belal is in for a rough night, my friend."
For Machado Garry, an impressive win over Muhammad is a steppingstone towards his ultimate goal of becoming the undisputed welterweight champion, and that means a title fight with Makhachev.
Machado Garry said that he gives due respect to the 2-division champion, but made clear that, as champion, Makhachev is obliged to take on the top contenders in the division, and he plans to be at the top of that list.
"I was one of the people sitting there saying that if Islam wants to come up to this division, everybody, every contender, will take a step back and give the pound-for-pound king the respect he deserves," he said. "However, I gave that respect. You've had your success. You now have the title. Now you give it back.
"Islam Makhachev, I have nothing but respect for you, but competitors compete. You're the best in the world right now, but you've not faced me."
Machado Garry couldn't be any clearer about how he expects things to pan out. He plans on defeating Muhammad in emphatic fashion, then claiming the title shot against Makhachev he feels he will deserve.
"When I win this fight, I'm next. That's it. End of," he stated. "But I have the highest of expectations on myself every single time I compete. I want to cement this. I want to make a statement out of Belal on Saturday night and prove to world that I am the best.
"I want it to be obvious, and evident, and undoubtable, undeniable. Ian Machado Garry's the best welterweight walking planet Earth right now, and he has to fight Islam next."
