Ian Machado Garry | Promise Fulfilled

Declaring all the things you’re going to do in the course of your career is easy; all it takes is for you to open your mouth and say a bunch of words, and mixed martial arts is filled with examples of individuals who promised greatness only to fall short of the target to varying degrees.
Making good on those promises is something entirely different and far less common, but to this point, Ian Machado Garry has done what he’s said he was going to do, and Saturday night at UFC 330, when he steps into the Octagon with Islam Makhachev in a battle for the UFC welterweight title, the talented Irishman has the opportunity to take the final step needed to fulfill his promise and become a UFC champion.
THE ARRIVAL
Long before he touched down in the UFC, Machado Garry was speaking about making his mark on the biggest stage in the sport, targeting a run through Cage Warriors as the fuel to carry him into the Octagon much in the same way it had numerous talents from England, Ireland, and the whole of Europe before him.
His rise through the ranks generated a tremendous amount of buzz; his performances in the cage stood out on their own, but the fact that he sported the nickname “The Future” didn’t hurt either. But even during that initial run of success that culminated in his winning the Cage Warriors welterweight title, Machado Garry was a lightning rod.
Prior to his title fight with Jack Grant, there was a parting of ways between the fighter and his longtime team, Team KF, helmed by former Ultimate Fighter contestant Chris Fields. While each side offered statements on what caused the fracture, it was a surprising situation that intensified the spotlight Machado Garry was under heading into his fight with Grant and brought more attention upon the ascending prospect.
Shortly after claiming the title, he signed with the UFC and relocated to South Florida, settling in at what is now known as Kill Cliff FC, making his promotional debut at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City against Jordan Williams. This wasn’t a coincidence; it was a grand introduction, and in retrospect, it’s wild to see Machado Garry tucked away as the final bout of the five early preliminary card fights that evening in NYC, but that’s certainly a case of seeing things based on where he is today, not where he was then.
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The matchup with Williams made sense — he was a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who has yet to find his footing inside the Octagon and wasn’t such a considerable threat that you worried Machado Garry would get steamrolled in his debut. It was a favorable matchup for the incoming Irish rising star, but one that would also serve as a solid way to gauge the level of expectations fans and observers could rightfully put on the tall and rangy newcomer’s shoulders.
The performance wasn’t flawless, but Machado Garry warmed into his first UFC round and ultimately put Williams away in the final seconds of the first, taking in the moment in the center of the Octagon afterwards with Joe Rogan and making his intentions clear.
“I have a lot to learn — I’m 23 years of age — we’re gonna be a world champion,” he said confidently, his arm draped over the analyst’s shoulder. “We’re taking over the division. Joe, a wise Irish man once said before me — he stepped in this very cage and he said, ‘We’re not here to take part; we’re here to take over’ and this is The Takeover, Part 2.”
THE RISE
Too many people want promising talents to be hustled up the divisional ladder at a much quicker rate than is warranted or right for their careers, buying into the hype and promise so fully that they ignore every other factor that must be considered when it comes to an athlete competing at the highest level.
Kobe Bryant didn’t immediately start for the Los Angeles Lakers. Tom Brady was an unheralded backup before he got his opportunity under center, and even then, it still took a few years before he became the player we think of now. The same applies to MMA, where the road to the top is usually longer than most anticipate and rarely without the odd twist and turn.
Machado Garry made five appearances in the two years following his debut, earning wins each time out while steadily matriculating up the rankings, using bouts with Darian Weeks and Gabe Green to garner crucial time in the Octagon; showing his resilience in a spicier fight than expected against Song Kenan; and displaying his readiness to face top-end competition by stopping Daniel Rodriguez and dominating Neil Magny.
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By 2024, he was starting to close in on the Top 5 and show that he was on course when it came to his stated destination, with tactical, calculated wins over Geoff Neal and Michael “Venom” Page setting him up for his first main event assignment against fellow ascending welterweight Joaquin Buckley, which was set to be the final bout of the year in the UFC. But rather than battle Buckley in Tampa, Machado Garry jumped into a showdown with undefeated standout Shavkat Rakhmonov on short notice when champion Belal Muhammad was forced out of his matchup with the Kazakh contender at UFC 310.
Though he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards, Machado Garry didn’t lose any ground; instead, he showed he could hang with someone universally regarded as a deserving contender and possible future champion, cementing for many others what he’d believed all along: that the same descriptors applied to him as well.
A little more than four months after facing Rakhmonov, Machado Garry made his first main event appearance, besting knockout artist Carlos Prates by decision in Kansas City, before returning in November and outhustling the former champion Muhammad in Qatar to ensure he was on the short list of names to possibly face Makhachev in his first title defense.
THE EXPECTATIONS
When Machado Garry sat down with UFC.com earlier this week, he mentioned a quote that he likes a great deal that says, “I’m not in this world to live up to your expectations; I’m here to live up to mine.”
It might be the best way to understand the polarizing contender, who has — at least in terms of results — done what he’s said he was going to do to this point, and enters Saturday’s championship main event fully confident that he’s going to complete his mission with aplomb this weekend.
The spotlight has always been on Machado Garry and his unflinching self-belief from the outset of his career has made him someone who is often looked at more critically than many of his contemporaries. Whether you think he’s likable or unlikable, genuine or fake, none of those things should factor into assessing his talents, his results, or how successful he has been inside the Octagon, but they invariably creep in and color how he’s discussed and portrayed.
He’s risen to challenge for UFC gold quicker than “Suga” Sean O’Malley and did it with the same number of losses along the way. But O’Malley’s brashness and confidence are colorful, and his journey to the top was punctuated by finishes, so while he’s largely beloved, Machado Garry is judged through a different lens.
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Rather than lauding him for beating Prates, who has literally knocked out everyone else he’s faced to this point in his UFC career, many dog him for avoiding the Brazilian’s power in the final round when the only chance “The Nightmare” had to win the fight was to catch Machado Garry and put him out. Rather than win and continue to advance his career, many wanted Machado Garry to put himself in harm’s way, and diminish the result because he rightfully refused to do so.
Mix in the different moments where things he’s said or the nature of his relationship have become talking points for far too many people and you have an athlete who has been under intense scrutiny and saddled with lofty expectations, surrounded by many who seem more interested in seeing him fail than succeed, and still work his way to exactly where he said he would be four years, nine months, and seven days ago when he made his promotional debut.
“The future is inevitable; I have it tattooed on my chest,” he said during his conversation with Pavacich. “Love me, hate me — I’m going to be the best in the world.”
THE TRUTH
Whether he wins or loses this weekend, there is no denying that Ian Machado Garry is an incredible talent and someone who has come closer to achieving the lofty goals he set out for himself even before he actually touched down in the UFC than countless others who have declared themselves future champions and come up considerably short.
But if he does win, all the “… yeah, but…” statements, all the critiques of the path he took, the decisions he made inside and outside of the Octagon should stop, at least for a night or two.
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“I think Islam is a generationally special talent,” he said, speaking about the champion. “I think the respect he has earned is because of the hard work in the Octagon and in the gym. His resume speaks for itself: the wins, the finishes, the high-level fights; he’s absolutely amazing when he gets into the Octagon. It’s my job to use him as my example to the world.
“If you all believe him to be the greatest fighter on the planet right now, he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world in most people’s eyes, wait until I beat him because that energy has to transfer. Ian Machado Garry is great.”
That final piece is already true, but there will be no way around it should he claim gold on Saturday night.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.