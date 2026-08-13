Ian Machado Garry | Promise Fulfilled

Making good on those promises is something entirely different and far less common, but to this point, Ian Machado Garry has done what he’s said he was going to do, and Saturday night at UFC 330, when he steps into the Octagon with Islam Makhachev in a battle for the UFC welterweight title, the talented Irishman has the opportunity to take the final step needed to fulfill his promise and become a UFC champion.

THE ARRIVAL

Long before he touched down in the UFC, Machado Garry was speaking about making his mark on the biggest stage in the sport, targeting a run through Cage Warriors as the fuel to carry him into the Octagon much in the same way it had numerous talents from England, Ireland, and the whole of Europe before him.

His rise through the ranks generated a tremendous amount of buzz; his performances in the cage stood out on their own, but the fact that he sported the nickname “The Future” didn’t hurt either. But even during that initial run of success that culminated in his winning the Cage Warriors welterweight title, Machado Garry was a lightning rod.

Prior to his title fight with Jack Grant, there was a parting of ways between the fighter and his longtime team, Team KF, helmed by former Ultimate Fighter contestant Chris Fields. While each side offered statements on what caused the fracture, it was a surprising situation that intensified the spotlight Machado Garry was under heading into his fight with Grant and brought more attention upon the ascending prospect.