Ian Machado Garry: ‘Just Sit Back And Watch’

Machado Garry believes that Magny is a “gatekeeper” to the welterweight top tier and that’s why a win over him is so important. It’s exactly what the 25-year-old needs to do to prove that he’s not just a talented young fighter with personality, but that he’s a true contender.

“Neil has been fighting since I was 12 years of age. Neil has been ranked since before I was an amateur. Neil has seen every style, every look that the UFC has had. He’s fought the best of the best, he has fought the contenders, he’s fought the rising prospects,” Machado Garry said. “Neil is not going to care about what I’m trying to do. He’s going to try to implement his own game. He’s been around, he’s a veteran of the sport. He does what he does best by making the fight his way. I’m not going to allow that. I’m far too fast and far too intelligent. I’m far too good at what I do. I am here to show the world, by using Neil Magny as my example, just how good I am and break into the top ten.”

Even though he’s only notched five fights in the UFC so far, this type of opportunity doesn’t feel too big for Machado Garry.

Yes, he’s fighting his toughest opponent to date, but this is the exact path he expected he would be on. Everything has lined up perfectly for him to back up what he’s been saying and to do it on the biggest stage possible.

“After my fight, the people are going to be saying that Ian Machado Garry is the real deal. This kid is a superstar, he is a showman. He took over the UFC in Boston. This kid is spectacular.”