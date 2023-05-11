Ian Machado Garry Is Inevitable

Getting past that lesson was a crucial part to his growth as a future contender, and keeping his unblemished record is a nice feather in the Irishman’s cap. After the fight, he and his wife Layla returned to the UK in part to renew his visa. While he was there, he booked his upcoming fight against Daniel Rodriguez, so to get his training camp started, he went over to Team Renegade in Birmingham – home of welterweight champion Leon Edwards, as well as Arnold Allen and Jai Herbert.

There, Machado Garry got some different looks on the feet as well as some tips on his grappling game via UFC veteran Tom Breese. The time spent with Edwards was particularly valuable, or as Machado Garry put it, “f***ing cool.”

“It was just nice to be able to chat to him and talk to him and pick some pieces from his game and try and add them to mine because he's clearly having success,” Machado Garry said. “Why not learn and try take something that he's doing correct and add it to my game? That's developing a skill set and developing a game around the guys that are the best in the sport.”

There is the tricky conundrum of competing in the same weight class of someone Machado Garry considers a friend now, but he brushes that problem off rather quickly, pointing to the situation with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalshvili, who refuse to fight one another despite their status as champion and No. 1 contender, respectively.

“To be able to train with Leon is far more valuable and important to me than inevitably fighting him,” Machado Garry said “That's the growth. That's where I'm able to ask, ‘How do you deal with this shot and what angles do you make?’ It's little things that the elite-level athletes understand and can help and pick up off each other. I would much rather learn off him and have that ability in our friendship than ever worry about a fight with him.”