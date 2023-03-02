Ian Machado Garry: ‘I Fight For Me’

“The unknown is dangerous. When you’ve had a fighter who has had a two-year layoff and there’s no footage or understanding of what he’s been working on, the unknown is dangerous. So, you have to prepare for the absolute best,” Machado Garry said. “I’m not overlooking him. I believe I’m far superior than him in every single which-way but I have to be ready for him to come out and be a machine. That’s why I look forward to it. I want him at his best and I’m going to finish him at his best, so he knows that all that training, all that preparation meant f*** all when he stands in that Octagon with me.

“His last fight he was sleeping facedown, and this fight he’ll still be staring at the ceiling.”

Outside of his dynamic skill set, Machado Garry’s confidence might just be his best attribute. It isn’t modeled after his countryman Conor McGregor, but Machado Garry was inspired to pursue mixed martial arts at its highest level due to what he witnessed “The Notorious” one accomplish.

Seeing someone from Ireland become the face of the fight game showed Machado Garry that as long as he wholeheartedly believed he could achieve it, he would.