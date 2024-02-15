Ian Machado Garry Is Doing it His Way

Fight Coverage
Certain things really started to shift in Ian Machado Garry’s world at the end of 2023. Noise from fans, fighters, and media, combined with him catching pneumonia and being forced to fall out of his UFC 296 bout with Vicente Luque, didn’t exactly cap off the year on a high note.
At 13-0 and just 26 years old, Machado Garry is one of the true rising contenders in the welterweight division and, for whatever reason, most of the outside the Octagon components to his life dominate any conversation about him, with all the chatter about who he is and what’s happening around him rather than the product he displays in a fight.
And if Machado Garry is being completely honest about it, that’s fine by him.
“I suppose it’s interesting, right?” Machado Garry told UFC.com. “But staying cool, calm, and composed is something that I will always maintain. I love fighting, it’s what I love to do. There’s a reason I want to fight four times or three times a year every year, because being active and consistently being competitive and in that situation where it’s fight weeks and energy is so important to me.”
Focusing his energy on everything around his family and fighting is Machado Garry’s way of letting any talk about anything other than fighting be just that – talk. He knows he has the opportunity to turn his talk into reality, just like he’s done since making his UFC debut in 2021.
Machado Garry has won six fights in the UFC, three by knockout. His most recent victory came in dominant fashion over all-time UFC welterweight wins leader Neil Magny. It was Machado Garry’s speed, Fight IQ, and reactions that controlled the fight and showcased that he is no longer a rising prospect.
Beating Magny like that secured Machado Garry the No. 10 ranking in the world and moved him closer to proving what he’s always known to be true. He’s a true contender.
“If you watch the tape, if you watch the fights, if you see the ability that I have, there’s not many people that can do what I do in the UFC right now. There’s a reason why I’m proving I’m that good, that I’m the new evolution of striker in this world. I’m just going to keep proving it,” Machado Garry said. “I’m so good against every single style, against every single facet of the game. Bring it, try to do your best, and let me lead the dance. I have that power and I have that ability to lead the dance.”
On February 17, he’ll tango with longtime contender Geoff Neal at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, in a matchup that has been brewing for quite some time. Machado Garry and Neal were supposed to fight in August of 2023 and when that fight didn’t materialize, Magny stepped in.
Machado Garry understands how good Neal is and he gets why Neal is a contender at 170 pounds. With that being said, he’s confident that Neal won’t be much of a match for him on Saturday night in Anaheim, California.
“I’m aware and I respect Geoff and his talents, I’m also aware he’s not me and he’s not going to be as good as me ever in his lifetime,” Machado Garry said. “He doesn’t have the skills I possess; he’s doesn’t have the speed, the Fight IQ or the simple reactions that I have. I really genuinely feel like this is a matter of time. The sooner it happens for Geoff, the sooner he bites on the reactions, the quicker he’s getting finished. If he’s very cool and composed and doesn’t bite on my feints and doesn’t bite on my shots, he’ll last longer, but I’m going to stick to my gameplan.”
“The finish will come, and if it doesn’t, cool. As long as my hand gets raised and I go 14-0, that’s all that matters to me. That’s my job done that’s another green in the column. A tick in the box.”
Machado Garry’s plan hasn’t changed since his he signed a contract to join the UFC. He wants to take over the division and he’s wanted to do it by taking no easy fights and by facing whoever the UFC would like him to fight. Earning respect through fighting the toughest welterweights on the planet has always been the goal, and it’s how he plans to work his way to the top. The right way.
“This year I’m going to earn every single ounce of respect from anyone who wants to talk about fighting,” Machado Garry said. “You want to talk about s*** outside of fighting ,fine, be my guest, I have no time for it. You want to talk about fighting? Let me body Geoff Neal. Let me destroy and retire Colby Covington next. After that, give me the guy that is No. 3, No. 2, or No. 1 in the division to earn the title shot. Give me that ability. Let me run through the division and take no shortcuts. I want to earn every single step to get to that world title fight.”
“This year is a year of proving that I’m the best fighter in the division.”
Like it or not Machado Garry is on the doorstop of breaking into the title picture at welterweight. It’s a place he’s always known he would be, and facing Neal to start of his 2024 assault on the Top 10 is a calculated step that he’s anticipated.
The drama and the noise haven’t clouded his focus on that; as a matter of fact, all it’s done is help him lock in even more on what he needs to do at UFC 298.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
