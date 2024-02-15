Ian Machado Garry Is Doing it His Way

“The finish will come, and if it doesn’t, cool. As long as my hand gets raised and I go 14-0, that’s all that matters to me. That’s my job done that’s another green in the column. A tick in the box.”

Machado Garry’s plan hasn’t changed since his he signed a contract to join the UFC. He wants to take over the division and he’s wanted to do it by taking no easy fights and by facing whoever the UFC would like him to fight. Earning respect through fighting the toughest welterweights on the planet has always been the goal, and it’s how he plans to work his way to the top. The right way.

UFC 298 Full Fight Card Preview

“This year I’m going to earn every single ounce of respect from anyone who wants to talk about fighting,” Machado Garry said. “You want to talk about s*** outside of fighting ,fine, be my guest, I have no time for it. You want to talk about fighting? Let me body Geoff Neal. Let me destroy and retire Colby Covington next. After that, give me the guy that is No. 3, No. 2, or No. 1 in the division to earn the title shot. Give me that ability. Let me run through the division and take no shortcuts. I want to earn every single step to get to that world title fight.”

“This year is a year of proving that I’m the best fighter in the division.”

Like it or not Machado Garry is on the doorstop of breaking into the title picture at welterweight. It’s a place he’s always known he would be, and facing Neal to start of his 2024 assault on the Top 10 is a calculated step that he’s anticipated.

The drama and the noise haven’t clouded his focus on that; as a matter of fact, all it’s done is help him lock in even more on what he needs to do at UFC 298.