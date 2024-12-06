Ian Machado Garry Backs Up His Bold Words

“When it comes to confidence, you need to be able to tell the world what you're going to do and go do it,” Machado Garry explains. “If you can't, then there is a lack of confidence. If I'm sitting here saying, ‘I'm going to fight X and I'm going to do this to X, oh, but maybe I might,’ that's not confidence. When you are confident and you are aware of how good you are and how talented you are and how far you're willing to push yourself to make something possible, confidence isn't a question. You go out there, you speak about it, you say, ‘I'm going to do this.’ For example, I'm fighting the scariest man in the division on December 7th. Everybody's turning him down. 18-0, 18 finishes. That excites me. That doesn't scare me, that excites me. Everyone in the world thinks the guy's the boogeyman in the division. I'm going to go out there on December 7th and shock everyone else's world because in my world I'm going to beat him.”

Truth be told, the 27-year-old Dubliner could be lined up to fight the entire heavyweight Top 10 on the same night and feel the same way, but that’s just the way he’s built, and his confidence is similar to that of most fighters. The only difference is, he tells the world exactly how he feels. That honesty is rare.

“I believe that there are humans walking around this Earth that have just been gifted talent, that God has gifted them talent and abundance and I believe I'm one of them,” he said. “I believe I'm different. I believe I'm talented beyond my own belief and it's up to me to go out there, find it in myself and show it to the world.”