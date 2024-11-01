Ian Machado Garry And Joaquin Buckley Headline Tampa Fight Night

Neither man has tasted defeat in the welterweight division. Machado Garry boasts a 15-0 professional record and has impressed in each of his eight Octagon appearances. “The Future” maintained a steady schedule since joining the roster in November 2021, scoring knockout wins over Jordan Williams, Song Kenan and Daniel Rodriguez along the way. The Irishman racked up decision wins against Neil Magny, Geoff Neal and Michael “Venom” Page in his last three fights, solidifying his place in the loaded welterweight top-10.

For the better part of 2024, Machado Garry has lobbied for a top-5 matchup and particularly one against former interim champion Colby Covington. Despite numerous back-and-forths online, the fight never came together. Nevertheless, the brash and confident 26-year-old is keen to amass his sixth win in less than two years.