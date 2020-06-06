Ian Heinisch Reached A New Level

“The dude's young and hungry and he's got an exciting style, which I like, but I had to take my lessons before I got into the top 15 or broke into the top 10 and I feel like that's where he's at right now,” said Heinisch. “He's got to take his lessons, he's gotta grow and move on. My mission's been the same. I've had to prove myself against a non-ranked Gerald Meerschaert and now I'm gonna fight a non-ranked Brendan Allen, and then my aspirations and goals are to climb the rankings again and I'm excited. I'm not looking past Brendan Allen, but I truly feel I'm on a different level and I'm gonna go prove it.”

Confident words from the 32-year-old, who punched his way into the rankings on the strength of back-to-back wins over Cezar Ferreira and Antonio Carlos Junior, then stumbled a bit in consecutive defeats at the hands of Derek Brunson and Omari Akhmedov. But “The Hurricane” doesn’t regret those two losses thanks to what they taught him about life in the UFC.