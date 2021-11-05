Ian Garry Looks To Add To The Hype At UFC 268

The Irish welterweight cut his teeth in Cage Warriors FC, going 7-0 and winning the promotion’s welterweight title. Along the way, he displayed well-rounded skills and used his charismatic personality to grab the attention of fans worldwide.

At UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2, “The Future” will arrive in the UFC when he faces Jordan Williams. For Garry, the moment doesn’t feel too big; as a matter of fact, it feels just right.

“Fight week has been amazing; it’s been a great experience. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a kid when I’d seen Conor McGregor rise, so it’s exciting to be here,” Garry told UFC.com. “To see the fighters walking around the hotel, to get the kit and just take all the photos, it’s something I’ve visualized and now I’m living it and it’s cool. Three days out from my UFC debut, it doesn’t get bigger than this.”

“It literally can’t get bigger than this. I’m 23 years of age and I’m debuting for the UFC at MSG. It’s written.”

That feeling of destiny isn’t new to Garry, as he’s felt like everything is happening just like it’s supposed to. He loves the hype surrounding his debut and believes that starting his UFC career with a bang would justify why he truly could be the next big thing.