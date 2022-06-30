Ian Garry Is Living Out His Dream

“I’m a fight fan, and to be involved in this, I’m just living the dream,” Garry said ahead of his bout at UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier. “I get to sit here, and I do what I love every day and then I get praised to go out and beat someone up. It’s f***ing awesome. It’s ridiculous.”

Garry is feeling good heading into his third UFC fight against Gabe Green, not to mention that it’s his third fight on a pay-per-view card. He is thriving in the energy that comes along with being involved in International Fight Week.

The 24-year-old has gone 2-0 in the UFC since making his debut at Madison Square Garden last November. He tallied a first-round knockout over Jordan Williams in his debut and followed it up with a unanimous decision victory against Darian Weeks in April.

The welterweight isn’t shying away from the all the good things that have come his way thus far.