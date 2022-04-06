Ian Garry Is Inevitable

Athletes
24-Year-Old UFC Welterweight Ian Garry Isn't In A Rush Because He Knows His Time Will Come And When It Does, It's Going To Be Brilliant.
On Ian Garry’s left ribcage is a simple tattoo in a small font that reads, “The future is inevitable”.
It’s not only a fitting bit of body art for an undefeated 24-year-old fighter nicknamed “The Future”, but it’s the truth. And although we don’t know how the future will exactly play out, Garry believes that everything he’s doing in the present will help him take over the fight game.
“It’s going to happen; stopping it is impossible. It’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. It’s a matter of when it’s going to be my time,” Garry told UFC.com. “Eventually, someday I’m going to sit down with this UFC mic in my hand and I’ll be like, ‘I told you so, roll the tape back.’”
Garry’s confidence may seem bold for someone with only one victory inside the Octagon, but that’s just who he is. Since he was a child, he’s been the loudest one in the room, earning the reputation as the kid that everyone could hear before they could see.
“My friend’s parents and my teachers always would say they could hear me before I knocked at the door,” Garry laughed. “It’s just how I am and who I am and it’s natural. It ain’t fake, it ain’t putting on a persona for people; It’s just me.”
Garry showed off that personality in his debut when he knocked out Jordan Williams in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden at UFC 268. It was a perfect arrival for Garry, who is striving to be a breath of fresh air in the UFC’s welterweight division.
He wants to be known as the type of fighter who can talk the talk and walk the walk, and backing up everything he said is how he proves that he truly is “The Future”. His next opportunity to do just that comes against Darian Weeks at UFC 273 on yet another big PPV event.
“Every single fight is me getting in there and showing people, ‘Look, I’m here, I’m this good. You can say what you want about me, you can say I’m beatable, you can say you’re going to do this, you can say you’re going to do that, you can say you see these holes - go in there and f****** do it then. Show me, show me what you can do and let’s see who wins,’” Garry said. “But, at the end of the day, I want to go in there and have fun. I want people to be entertained, I want people to be excited, I want people to look forward to my fight and go ‘F***’.”
Garry will be the first to tell you that he isn’t looking to be in a crazy drag ‘em out slugfest. He’s looking to be a technician and make his performances look clean and calculated. As a student of the game, he’s seen how giving an opponent an inch can lead to them taking a mile, and by staying composed and crisp he will avoid giving Weeks any gaps to take advantage of.
“I’m striving for that perfection, that perfect performance. Every single time that I step into that cage I want to be one step closer to where that is,” Garry said. “I don’t expect that until I’m the UFC champion, until I’m on a dominant win streak defending my belt and I move to middleweight and I’m a two-weight world champion. I don’t see that for a while.”
Ian Garry Discusses His Rise, His Confidence & UFC 273 Opponent Darian Weeks
Garry isn’t viewing the fight with Weeks as a “walk in the park,” as he does believe that Weeks gave a good account of himself in his short-notice bout against veteran Bryan Barberena.
With that being said, Garry simply believes that Weeks isn’t even close to being on his level, and he’s going to prove it at UFC 273.
“I have an unapologetic self-belief where I just believe in myself so f******* much that I know it’s going to happen. I have an energy that blesses me every single time I step into that cage. It’s there with me and it makes my fights a little bit easier for me,” Garry said. “Do I think he’s beatable? Absolutely. I heard him say in an interview that he thinks that I’m beatable. Good, think that, I want him to think that. When people have confidence, they will go with something and that’s when I knock them out.”
“Whatever he wants to do, I’m f****** game.”
