Ian Garry Is Inevitable

It’s not only a fitting bit of body art for an undefeated 24-year-old fighter nicknamed “The Future”, but it’s the truth. And although we don’t know how the future will exactly play out, Garry believes that everything he’s doing in the present will help him take over the fight game.

“It’s going to happen; stopping it is impossible. It’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. It’s a matter of when it’s going to be my time,” Garry told UFC.com. “Eventually, someday I’m going to sit down with this UFC mic in my hand and I’ll be like, ‘I told you so, roll the tape back.’”

Garry’s confidence may seem bold for someone with only one victory inside the Octagon, but that’s just who he is. Since he was a child, he’s been the loudest one in the room, earning the reputation as the kid that everyone could hear before they could see.

“My friend’s parents and my teachers always would say they could hear me before I knocked at the door,” Garry laughed. “It’s just how I am and who I am and it’s natural. It ain’t fake, it ain’t putting on a persona for people; It’s just me.”

Garry showed off that personality in his debut when he knocked out Jordan Williams in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden at UFC 268. It was a perfect arrival for Garry, who is striving to be a breath of fresh air in the UFC’s welterweight division.