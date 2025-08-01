HyunSung Park Focused On Making Most Of Main Event Opportunity

In the opening round of the tournament in Shanghai, he dispatched Indonesian fighter Jeremia Siregar with strikes in a touch under four minutes to advance to the semifinals. Four months later in Abu Dhabi, he tapped out charismatic Thai competitor Topnoi Kirwam in three minutes and change, earning himself a place in the finals.

While the bout was delayed until the following February, Park was undeterred in his quest to win the competition and earn his spot on the UFC roster. Facing off with compatriot SeungGuk Choi in the finale, Park worked to his back midway through the third, taking the responsibility for determining a victor out of the hands of the judges by lacing up and securing a rear-naked choke finish.

Graduating to the UFC roster hasn’t changed things either.

Park made his official debut towards the end of 2023 at the APEX, felling Australian veteran and Dana White’s Contender Series grad Shannon Ross with a left hook to the body after stinging him to the midsection with a front kick seconds earlier, advancing to 9-0 as a professional with eight consecutive finishes. And though a knee injury kept him out of action for the entirety of 2024, the unbeaten emerging threat showed no real signs of rust in his return to the Octagon earlier this year as he quickly dragged Carlos Hernandez to the canvas and submitted him back in May.