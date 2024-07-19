Hyder Amil Is Making All His Dreams Come True

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

He did, and now he can focus on fighting. That’s not to say he hasn’t been focused before, as the 34-year-old sports a 9-0 pro record that includes a second-round stoppage of Fernie Garcia in his UFC debut in February. On Saturday, Amil will face JeongYeong Lee. It’s his third fight in the UFC APEX, and he doesn’t mind it, but he hopes to put on the kind of performance that may make it his last before he takes his show on the road for some arena action.

“I'm looking at this fight as my ticket out of the APEX,” he said. “I'm way too exciting. I want to bring that energy in front of a crowd and I'm hoping this fight is going to get (UFC CEO) Dana (White) and (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby like, ‘Hey man, I got to see this guy in an arena.’”

Hear What Hyder Amil Had To Say After His Debut Victory

Amil wouldn’t be opposed to a matchup with featherweight action hero Nate Landwehr, and though he knows he has business to take care of first against Lee, he doesn’t hide his ambition. It’s what fighters do, and no one knows that better than Amil’s coach and mentor, Gilbert Melendez, one of the best lightweights of his era. And now that “El Nino” is on the other side of the Octagon, he still gets to relive his glory days through his charge.

“You know what he told me?” said Amil. “He said he’s proud of me and that I gave hope to everyone on the team that they can make it to the UFC, too. And people also hit me up here in the Bay Area; they're like, man, you really inspired me to do my own thing and to just go for it. That’s what made me feel really happy. And I did realize I'd have this impact on people, but it feels great. It's just that icing on the cake.”