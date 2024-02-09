Hyder Amil: A Hurricane Is Coming

But he is in the big show, and despite sporting just eight pro fights, at 33 years old, the Cebu City native knows that he’s on a bit of an accelerated timeline if he wants to make it to the top of the featherweight division.

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

“I definitely have to put my foot on the gas and be realistic,” said Amil, who still may be the youngest 33-year-old out there.

“Thank you for saying that,” he laughs. “A lot of people are surprised to find out I am 33. I think because I'm half Filipino, that might have to do with it. But I don't really drink, I eat healthy and I feel like the martial arts is a fountain of youth. And I haven't taken that much damage.”

So as far as moving as fast as he can in the promotion, he’s down for it, and that was evident when he was initially matched up with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke for this Saturday’s bout. Then it was Melsik Baghdasaryan, and finally, Garcia.