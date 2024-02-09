Hyder Amil: A Hurricane Is Coming

Fight Coverage
Don’t tell Hyder Amil that he’s making his UFC debut this weekend. The way he sees it, he’s been here before.
“The Contender (fight) felt like a UFC fight,” said Amil, who earned his UFC contract with a decision win over Emrah Sonmez last August. “I was going to fight to get into the UFC, and I'm fighting in the same place, so it's very much the same. It’s the same kind of pressure and things on the line and stuff. But yeah, I feel like this is my second fight, even though I know it's my first official fight with the UFC.”
He's right. The bulk of his paperwork was done heading into Dana White’s Contender Series, he’s making his official UFC debut against Fernie Garcia in the same APEX where he fought Sonmez, and while everyone puts the “biggest fight of your career” label on that first walk to the Octagon, if Amil didn’t beat Sonmez, he’s likely not here today.
But he is in the big show, and despite sporting just eight pro fights, at 33 years old, the Cebu City native knows that he’s on a bit of an accelerated timeline if he wants to make it to the top of the featherweight division.
“I definitely have to put my foot on the gas and be realistic,” said Amil, who still may be the youngest 33-year-old out there.
“Thank you for saying that,” he laughs. “A lot of people are surprised to find out I am 33. I think because I'm half Filipino, that might have to do with it. But I don't really drink, I eat healthy and I feel like the martial arts is a fountain of youth. And I haven't taken that much damage.”
So as far as moving as fast as he can in the promotion, he’s down for it, and that was evident when he was initially matched up with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke for this Saturday’s bout. Then it was Melsik Baghdasaryan, and finally, Garcia.
Amil was down to face anyone presented to him, and when asked if that fighting spirit is simply in the blood of a Filipino athlete, he agrees, and he proudly embraces that part of his heritage.
“For my family, I feel like it's important that I represent them and make them proud,” he said.
He’s done that in and out of competition, but it’s on fight night that he’s brought in not just family and friends, but a Filipino community that loves to watch a good ol’ fashioned fistfight.
“It's true,” he said of the support he receives. “And, honestly, I hope to be the first fighter from the Philippines to become UFC champ.”
See what I meant about putting his foot on the gas? And why not dream big, especially since he’s in the position to control his own destiny on fight night against the best in world. And if the wins start piling up and he keeps that “0” at the end of his record, those dreams may come true sooner rather than later.
That’s the plan.
“I look forward to all the good things that can happen,” said Amil. “I'm aware of the risks and everything else, but I'm more excited for all the good things that can happen. I'm excited to showcase to the world what I can do and really make a big splash. Every one of my fights have been exciting and people remember them, so I just can't wait to show that on the big stage.”
Look out Las Vegas, a “Hurricane” is coming.
