Hyder Amil Has His Foot On The Gas

“I've been wanting that,” he laughs. “I feel like if I did my last performance in an arena, I'd be a superstar. I don't know if you saw my 38-punch combo that went viral. If I go viral again, I'm going to lose my mind.”

Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

Oh, I saw it, and so did the world, as he fired punch after punch on JeongYeong Lee in July en route to a 65-second knockout win. It was a sequence straight out of a video game, and when you add in Amil’s second-round stoppage of Fernie Garcia in February of last year, Amil has quickly become must-see TV. Now he wants to be the featherweight you pay your hard-earned cash to see in person. Another big win over Gomis might do the trick for a young man who fights like he’s double-parked, which may come down to the reality that in fighting terms, at 34, he is kind of double-parked, even if doesn’t feel that way.

“I feel like I'm 25,” Amil said. “I feel young. A lot of people don't. When I was 21, I had more white hair than now; I think I might have one. (Laughs) And, at my age, because I've done all these jobs and done all these things and figured out myself a lot more and stuff like that, I feel like I can handle the things that come with the fighting aspect outside of the fighting a lot better, and put out a better message to people.”