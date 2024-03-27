Hunting Runs Deep In The Swiderski Family

Few people in the world truly get a chance to do what they love and luckily enough for the Swiderski family, their hobby is more of a lifestyle. Dundee is home to Hunter’s Rose Kennel, the Swiderski family business that specializes in breeding and training hunting dogs.

Limited Tickets Remaining For The Epic UFC 300! Get Yours Here

“We mainly do Labs but whatever you’re looking for, I think we can do,” Swiderski explains. “We have customer dogs who my dad trains and we have our own dogs, too, but he takes them to competition to basically build their stock. We not only train them, but we breed them; it’s a pretty good gig. It’s fascinating that a lot of guys like to go out there and hunt the pheasants just to kill, but a lot of times it’s just for the dog. We love watching the dog work. My main thing is watching the dog work and live up to its training and just be a saint out there and in the house. You know they’re not running around tearing stuff up and whatnot.”

The family expertise in training dogs may seem irrelevant to Swiderski’s wrestling success, but his dad would strongly disagree.