Hunter Azure Settling Into Fatherhood And Preparing to Fight

Knock wood for the UFC bantamweight, because those sleepless nights will be coming soon enough. And though having a baby in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is stressful as it is, it could have been worse, considering that Azure was originally scheduled to be fighting on April 18 before the UFC 249 card got postponed. Call that a silver lining.

“I was ready to fight on Saturday as scheduled, which would have been only a week after the baby,” he said. “My head was clear and everything for it, but until I experienced it, I didn't know how tired I was gonna be and how much different it was, just being in the hospital all night. It was just a crazy experience. There's so much going on, but at the same time, I'm a chill dude where I keep to myself and don't let things bother me too much, so I think it would have been fine.”

Azure is a calm, cool and collected sort in the Octagon. Was it the same in the delivery room?

“Yeah, I was pretty good,” he laughs. “I knew I had to be there for my girl for whatever she needed help with. I had a tough, long camp, but then seeing her go through that, I was like, 'Yeah, I can't be complaining.'”