Hunter Azure Prepared For The Next Test

“Oh yeah, I'll admit to that,” Azure laughs. “It's a fight, so you're gonna get out there, let your hands go and it's fun. I loved every bit of that fight. It was fun, I enjoyed it. But I need to get back to my style. I gotta mix things and let the hands be there when they're there and add in wrestling because I definitely fell victim to that.”

On Saturday, Azure makes his first start since the Kelleher fight against Cole Smith, and while he had fun going toe-to-toe with “Boom,” he promises to mix things up more against his Canadian foe, who is also coming off the first loss of his pro MMA career.

“It was like the first time I really let my hands go and was feeling comfortable,” Azure said. “I felt great in that fight, I felt like I was winning pretty much every second of the fight, but in this sport, that's just how things go and I had to take it as experience. That was my ninth fight, and he had 31 fights, so it's just part of the sport. I'm gonna take it, there are things I gotta look back on and adjust and fix and keep rolling. I've lost plenty of times in wrestling growing up, so it's get back to the drawing board, keep doing what you do, and you've got to keep getting better every day no matter what.”