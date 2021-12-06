The Humbling Home Life Of Jamahal Hill

So even though many fighters reach the UFC level and then decide to leave their original team to go work with one of the sport’s bigger camps, Hill has kept his circle tight as he works with the coaches that helped get him here - Chad Pomeroy and Johnny Grigware.

“That's what it is - they got me here,” said Hill. “I'm the type of person where I ain't looking for all these extra little fixes that's not there. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. There's been guys that were doing well on our team, they left and now they can't catch a win to save their life. I'm gonna stick with the people that know me, that know what I like, that know what I like to do, and I know they have my best interests at heart. I feel like you grow with the people that know you.”

And Hill is growing, faster than most. Just three fights into his UFC run and nine fights overall since turning pro in 2017, the 30-year-old is already in the Top 15 and about to fight Craig on the main card of one of the biggest events of the year. But he’s not putting more on this than he needs to. For him, a fight is a fight.

“It feels the same,” he said. “I've been waiting for these moments. And now that it's here, I'm just focused on the task at hand because that's what's got me to where I'm at - focusing on the task and not getting into too many things that don't matter. To me, as long as I take care of the things that I can control - my performance, the work that I put in, and things like that - the rest will take care of itself. And now it just means a bigger reward whenever I'm successful.”