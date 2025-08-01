Humble Kevin Vallejos Proud To Be Part Of Argentinian Emergence

"I’m truly blessed, blessed by God for these opportunities,” Vallejos said on Wednesday afternoon through a translator when asked about his standing as one of the most highly regarded young talents on the roster. “Sometimes I don’t understand what they see in me to give me all these opportunities. Right now, I’m very happy, very thankful to all the people that have given me help and support, and very thankful for the UFC.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

It’s not a case of false modesty from the 23-year-old Argentine, who steps in against Danny Silva on Saturday night. He’s authentically unsure why so many believe he has a tremendous future in the sport, though observers all seem to be in lockstep when it comes to their assessments of his talent and their reasons for being excited.

Vallejos first emerged on the radar for UFC fans during Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) as an undefeated 21-year-old sporting an 11-0 record. While he dropped a decision in his first appearance on the annual talent-search series, “El Chino” gave a very good account of himself before returning to the Samurai Fight House promotion and registering another two stoppage wins and successful defenses of his featherweight title.