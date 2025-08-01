Humble Kevin Vallejos Proud To Be Part Of Argentinian Emergence

Kevin Vallejos isn’t exactly sure why so many people are exceptionally high on his prospects as a member of the UFC featherweight division, struggling to recognize what it is that has the promotion and those that cover the sport so eager to see him continue making the walk to the Octagon.
"I’m truly blessed, blessed by God for these opportunities,” Vallejos said on Wednesday afternoon through a translator when asked about his standing as one of the most highly regarded young talents on the roster. “Sometimes I don’t understand what they see in me to give me all these opportunities. Right now, I’m very happy, very thankful to all the people that have given me help and support, and very thankful for the UFC.”
It’s not a case of false modesty from the 23-year-old Argentine, who steps in against Danny Silva on Saturday night. He’s authentically unsure why so many believe he has a tremendous future in the sport, though observers all seem to be in lockstep when it comes to their assessments of his talent and their reasons for being excited.
Vallejos first emerged on the radar for UFC fans during Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) as an undefeated 21-year-old sporting an 11-0 record. While he dropped a decision in his first appearance on the annual talent-search series, “El Chino” gave a very good account of himself before returning to the Samurai Fight House promotion and registering another two stoppage wins and successful defenses of his featherweight title.
He returned to Las Vegas last fall, blew through Cam Teague to earn a contract, and then made a splash in his promotional debut earlier this year, stopping South Korean veteran SeungWoo Choi in the first round to push his record to 15-1 overall. On top of all that, his one and only loss has aged exceptionally well.
“The starting reaction to watching Jean Silva fight was that I got pissed off because that’s my place, but now that’s no longer and I see it for what it is,” he said with a laugh, discussing the unbridled success of the Fighting Nerds representative and only person to get the better of him to this point in his career. “Look at the results he’s had, look at what he’s doing, and we keep in touch. We’ve crossed paths, kept in touch with messages, and he’s a really good person.
“Also, I fought three rounds and hurt the man,” Vallejos added. “Look at his past fights: he’s one fight away from going for the title and no one has touched him.”
When I mention that everything he just explained is a big part of what so many people believe he’s capable of great things in the future, the humble featherweight simply smiled and said, “Thank you,” as if finally allowing the praise his efforts to date merit to take root.
While this weekend’s matchup with Silva is highly anticipated by fight fans eager to get another look at Vallejos inside the Octagon and opposite someone with a little more top-level experience, for the talented up-and-comer who trains in Brazil under UFC veteran Lucas Martins, Saturday is all about sharing a proud moment with the rest of the company’s Argentinian contingent.
“It’s amazing that everybody is gonna be here,” began Vallejos, who will compete alongside compatriot Esteban Ribovics, who will have Argentinian welterweight Francisco Prado in his corner, with surging bantamweight Ailin Perez expected to be in attendance and the trailblazer for this next generation of talent, Santiago Ponzinibbio, poised to call the event for the UFC’s Spanish language broadcast.
“We were talking about this recently, that back in the day, Santiago and “Ninja” (Guido Cannetti) didn’t talk to each other when they started, but now, we’re all friends, we all share experiences, share moments. The fact that Esteban is gonna be fighting, myself as well, and then with what Esteban has been doing, what I can do, Ailin has been winning, and the performances of Francisco and Santiago, I think this is the time for the UFC to come back to Argentina!
“I’m very proud,” he continued, the smile widening on his face. “Don’t forget: I’m a fan, so I was a fan of Santiago and I followed him, and Ninja, and Esteban, Francisco, Ailin. Above all, I’m a fan, so I’m very proud and very happy that all of us are able to represent Argentina and represent the flag together.”
Vallejos admitted that he didn’t know much about Silva before accepting the fight and acknowledged there isn’t a great deal of secondary material out there about his fellow Contender Series grad (Class of ’23), as the Cub Swanson protege opts to maintain a pretty low profile.
He did, however, recognize that the 28-year-old Californian is another well-rounded talent with a quality record, and with victories in each of his first two UFC appearances, he’s clearly someone capable of competing at this level. That being said, Vallejos only envisions one way for Silva to win the fight on Saturday.
“There is only one way for him to beat me and that’s killing me,” he said with a grin. “I don’t see another way; I don’t.”
Should he emerge victorious this weekend, Vallejos hopes to make one more appearance before year’s end, and though he doesn’t have a specific opponent in mind, he does have a date and location.
“In form of a rival, I don’t have a name I would say — I would be willing to fight anybody; whoever the promotion gives me,” said Vallejos. “Whether it’s someone that is out of the rankings or if it’s in the rankings, it’s even better, but I’m thinking Rio would be a good call because I’m already training in Brazil.
“But another fight before the end of the year would be good.”
The UFC is slated to return to Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro on October 11.
Before that can happen, the emerging featherweight has to get through Silva, and then, provided things for well for Ribovics on Saturday, as well, he’ll have to get through the feast that he and his compatriots are sure to find.
“If you really want the experience of having a true asado, you need to have a UFC in Argentina,” he stated emphatically, doubling down on his call for the UFC to return to his home nation. “As I said before, we’re all friends, we all talk to each other, so the opportunity to celebrate a victory with all of us together…
He took a beat and smiled.
“We’ll find a place, and listen: I’ve got that fat boy mentality, Esteban has got that fat boy mentality, Francisco as well. We eat, we can put some stuff down, so we’ll find a place and we’re gonna have a nice celebration.”
“El Chino” steps into the Octagon on Saturday evening and if all goes well, “El Gordo” will make an appearance soon after.
UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 2, 2025.