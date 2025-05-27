How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Since premiering in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter provided the opportunity for myriad champions and Octagon legends to get their start. From current Hall of Fame members like Michael Bisping and Rashad Evans to surefire future ones like Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker and Rose Namajunas, the show provides a behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to be a mixed martial artist at the highest level. The show also provides quite the spotlight for the coaches. Anyone who has been anyone in the Octagon has donned the role, and this season will be no exception.

This season features fighters from a pair of the most entertaining divisions on the roster: flyweight and welterweight.