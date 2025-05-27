How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
May. 27, 2025
The Ultimate Fighter is set for the premiere of its 33rd season, which comes 25 years after its iconic first season. The series returns with another entertaining pair of coaches as former 2-division champion Daniel Cormier takes on former title challenger Chael Sonnen.
Since premiering in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter provided the opportunity for myriad champions and Octagon legends to get their start. From current Hall of Fame members like Michael Bisping and Rashad Evans to surefire future ones like Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker and Rose Namajunas, the show provides a behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to be a mixed martial artist at the highest level. The show also provides quite the spotlight for the coaches. Anyone who has been anyone in the Octagon has donned the role, and this season will be no exception.