How To Watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

In February, the pair met for the first time, engaging in a Fight of the Year candidate that left fans demanding a rematch. Now Makhachev, who has won 12 straight, will attempt to make it two in a row over the Aussie star, who is hungry to even the score with the 155-pound king. Plus, middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev welcomes former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to the division in a fight with serious title implications at 185 pounds.

How do I stream UFC 294 on ESPN+?

The UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Prelims kickoff Saturday, October 21 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.