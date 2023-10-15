How To Watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Fight Coverage
On October 21, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi, where two of the top fighters in the world, pound for pound, will meet again as Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 294 at Etihad Arena.
In February, the pair met for the first time, engaging in a Fight of the Year candidate that left fans demanding a rematch. Now Makhachev, who has won 12 straight, will attempt to make it two in a row over the Aussie star, who is hungry to even the score with the 155-pound king. Plus, middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev welcomes former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to the division in a fight with serious title implications at 185 pounds.
How do I stream UFC 294 on ESPN+?
The UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Prelims kickoff Saturday, October 21 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 294?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
- Co-Main: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov
Prelims:
- Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov
- Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey
- Shara Magomedov vs Bruno Silva
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 7pm GMT (Sunday) on TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Prelims: 5pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS and TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 3pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 8pm CET on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 6pm CET on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Twitch (France), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 4pm CET on UFC FIGHT PASS and Polsat (Poland)
Finland
- Main Card: 9pm EET on Viaplay
- Prelims: 7pm EET on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 5pm EET on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card via PPV: 5am AEDT / 2am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel, Main Event on Kayo, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 3am AEDT / 12am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 1am AEDT (Sunday) / 10pm AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 7am NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 5am NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, PRIME and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 3am NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 7pm WAT / 8am SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 5pm WAT / 6pm SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 3pm WAT / 4pm SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 2am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 12am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Iceland
- Main Card: 6pm GMT on Viaplay
- Prelims: 4pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 2pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 10pm GST on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 8pm GST on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 6pm GST on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
