Don't Miss UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 for the UFC Lightweight Title, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On Saturday October 21, 2023.
Watch UFC

How To Watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 294, Live From Etihad Arena, Yas Island, United Arab Emirates On October 21
Oct. 15, 2023

On October 21, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi, where two of the top fighters in the world, pound for pound, will meet again as Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 294 at Etihad Arena.

In February, the pair met for the first time, engaging in a Fight of the Year candidate that left fans demanding a rematch. Now Makhachev, who has won 12 straight, will attempt to make it two in a row over the Aussie star, who is hungry to even the score with the 155-pound king. Plus, middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev welcomes former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to the division in a fight with serious title implications at 185 pounds.

How do I stream UFC 294 on ESPN+?

The UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Prelims kickoff Saturday, October 21 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Who's fighting at UFC 294?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
  • Co-Main: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov

Prelims:

  • Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev
  • Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek
  • Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry
  • Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas
  • Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli
  • Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov
  • Viktoriia Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey
  • Shara Magomedov vs Bruno Silva

What time does UFC 294 start?

United States

  • Main Card: 2pm ET / 11am PT on ESPN+
  • Prelims: 10am ET / 7am PT on ESPN+

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT. 

