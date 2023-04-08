How To Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

After one of the most memorable middleweight title fights in UFC history, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will run it back in the main event of UFC 287 on April 8, with Pereira vowing to put an end to this rivalry once and for all, while Adesanya looks to regain the crown and even the score.
In the co-main event, it’s the long-awaited return of Jorge Masvidal, as he faces number five ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, who is fresh from a big win over Neil Magny in Rio de Janeiro.
Familiar foes who met each other twice on the pro kickboxing circuit, Pereira and Adesanya have long been on a collision course in the sport of mixed martial arts, and after Brazil’s Pereira raced out to three impressive wins in the Octagon, he was matched up with Adesanya, one of the UFC’s most dominant titleholders, in the main event of UFC 281 last November in Madison Square Garden.
For four rounds, the pair battled it out in a war of nerves that thrilled the capacity crowd, but in the fifth, it was Pereira scoring the come from behind stoppage at 2:01 of the round to win the middleweight title.
On April 8, they’ll meet again.
How do I stream UFC 287 on ESPN+?
The UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, April at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 287?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya
- Co-Main: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
- Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez
- Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez
Prelims:
- Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro
- Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer
- Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman
Early Prelims:
- Cynthia Calvillo vs Looopy Godinez
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia
- Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes
What time does UFC 287 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport 2 (France), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card via PPV: 12pm AEST / 10am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel, Main Event on Kayo, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 10am AEST / 8am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 8am AEST / 6am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm NZST (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 12pm NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, PRIME and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 3am WAT / 4am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 1am WAT / 2am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11pm WAT (Saturday) / 12am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 10am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 8am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Iceland
- Main Card: 2am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 12am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 6am GST (Sunday) on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 4am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 2am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 took place live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!