How To Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 287, Live From Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida, Saturday, Apri 8.
Apr. 8, 2023

After one of the most memorable middleweight title fights in UFC history, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will run it back in the main event of UFC 287 on April 8, with Pereira vowing to put an end to this rivalry once and for all, while Adesanya looks to regain the crown and even the score. 

In the co-main event, it’s the long-awaited return of Jorge Masvidal, as he faces number five ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, who is fresh from a big win over Neil Magny in Rio de Janeiro.

Familiar foes who met each other twice on the pro kickboxing circuit, Pereira and Adesanya have long been on a collision course in the sport of mixed martial arts, and after Brazil’s Pereira raced out to three impressive wins in the Octagon, he was matched up with Adesanya, one of the UFC’s most dominant titleholders, in the main event of UFC 281 last November in Madison Square Garden.

For four rounds, the pair battled it out in a war of nerves that thrilled the capacity crowd, but in the fifth, it was Pereira scoring the come from behind stoppage at 2:01 of the round to win the middleweight title. 

On April 8, they’ll meet again.

How do I stream UFC 287 on ESPN+?

The UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, April at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Who's fighting at UFC 287?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya
  • Co-Main: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
  • Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez
  • Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez

Prelims:

  • Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum
  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Luana Pinheiro
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer
  • Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman

Early Prelims:

  • Cynthia Calvillo vs Looopy Godinez
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Steve Garcia
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes

What time does UFC 287 start?

United States

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN
  • Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS 

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 took place live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida on April 8, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

: