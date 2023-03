How To Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Fresh from a stunning knockout of Usman last August that evened their series at 1-1, Birmingham's Edwards will now make his first title defense against Usman, who has won 19 of his last 20 bouts.

Plus, two of the lightweight division's most explosive contenders collide, as Justin Gaethje meets Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 286 co-main event.

How do I stream UFC 286 on ESPN+?

The UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.