How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Looking to join the exclusive list of double-champs in UFC history, Volkanovski enters his first fight on home soil since 2018 on the heels of a dominant 145-pound reign that includes four successful title defenses over the likes of Max Holloway, Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. But in February, he will be put to the test by Dagestan's Makhachev, a dominant presence in his own right who extended his current winning streak to 11 in October when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the 155-pound championship he will defend against Alexander "The Great".

Plus, the interim featherweight title will be on the line in the co-main event when top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett collide in what promises to be an explosive five-round championship bout.

How do I stream UFC 284 on ESPN+?

The UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, February 11 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.