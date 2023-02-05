How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2023

When the Octagon returns to Australia on February 11 (February 12 local time), a SuperFight will be on tap for the UFC 284 main event at RAC Arena in Perth, as newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title for the first time against the undisputed featherweight champion, Australia's own Alexander Volkanovski.

Looking to join the exclusive list of double-champs in UFC history, Volkanovski enters his first fight on home soil since 2018 on the heels of a dominant 145-pound reign that includes four successful title defenses over the likes of Max Holloway, Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. But in February, he will be put to the test by Dagestan's Makhachev, a dominant presence in his own right who extended his current winning streak to 11 in October when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the 155-pound championship he will defend against Alexander "The Great". 

Plus, the interim featherweight title will be on the line in the co-main event when top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett collide in what promises to be an explosive five-round championship bout.

How do I stream UFC 284 on ESPN+?

The UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, February 11 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Who's fighting at UFC 284?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
  • Co-Main: Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown
  • Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter
  • Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield

Prelims:

  • Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas
  • Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado

Early Prelims:

  • Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed
  • Shane Young vs Blake Bilder
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brener

What time does UFC 284 start?

United States

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN
  • Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS 

Find a bar to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Brazil

Iceland 

  • Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
  • Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
  • Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on Viaplay

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

: