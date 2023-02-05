How To Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Hall Of Fame
When the Octagon returns to Australia on February 11 (February 12 local time), a SuperFight will be on tap for the UFC 284 main event at RAC Arena in Perth, as newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title for the first time against the undisputed featherweight champion, Australia's own Alexander Volkanovski.
Looking to join the exclusive list of double-champs in UFC history, Volkanovski enters his first fight on home soil since 2018 on the heels of a dominant 145-pound reign that includes four successful title defenses over the likes of Max Holloway, Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. But in February, he will be put to the test by Dagestan's Makhachev, a dominant presence in his own right who extended his current winning streak to 11 in October when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the 155-pound championship he will defend against Alexander "The Great".
Plus, the interim featherweight title will be on the line in the co-main event when top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett collide in what promises to be an explosive five-round championship bout.
How do I stream UFC 284 on ESPN+?
The UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, February 11 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 284?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
- Co-Main: Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett
- Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown
- Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter
- Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield
Prelims:
- Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas
- Josh Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan
- Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues
- Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado
Early Prelims:
- Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis
- Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed
- Shane Young vs Blake Bilder
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brener
What time does UFC 284 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport 2 (France), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel, Main Event on Kayo, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, PRIME and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 12pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 4am WAT / 5am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2am WAT / 3am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 12pm WAT / 1am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 9am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Brazil
- Main Card: 12am BRT (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 8pm BRT (Saturday) on UFC Fight Pass
- How to Watch UFC 284 in Brazil on UFC Fight Pass
MENA
- Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 3am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
