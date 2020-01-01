How to Watch UFC 255 Live Stream Guide, Start Times, and more

One of the most exciting years in UFC history continues on November 21, with a championship doubleheader that headlines UFC 255. In the main event, Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title for the first time against surging California standout Alex Perez, and in the co-featured bout, the women's 125-pound title will be on the line as one of the most dominant forces in the sport, Valentina Shevchenko, defends her crown for the fourth time against Brazil's Jennifer Maia.