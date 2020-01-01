How to Watch UFC 255 Live Stream Guide, Start Times, and more

Results
Find your country's start time
One of the most exciting years in UFC history continues on November 21, with a championship doubleheader that headlines UFC 255. In the main event, Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title for the first time against surging California standout Alex Perez, and in the co-featured bout, the women's 125-pound title will be on the line as one of the most dominant forces in the sport, Valentina Shevchenko, defends her crown for the fourth time against Brazil's Jennifer Maia.
How to Stream UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez
UFC 255 Fight Card:
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez
- Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia
- Mike Perry vs Tim Means
- Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo
- Mauricio Rua vs Paul Craig
- Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval
- Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright
- Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski
- Orion Cosce vs Nicolas Dalby
- Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden
- Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus
- Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov
What time is UFC 255?
United States
Main Card: 10pm EST / 7pm PST on ESPN+
Prelims: 8pm EST / 5pm PST on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes
Early Prelims: 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes
Africa
Main Card: 4am WAT / 5am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am WAT / 3am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am WAT / 1:30am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Prelims: 7:30am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Australia
Main Card: 2pm AEDT (Sunday) / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 12pm AEDT (Sunday) / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
Early Prelims: 10:30am AEDT (Sunday) / 7:30am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Denmark
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 1:30am (Sunday) EET on UFC FIGHT PASS
France
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Germany
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Republic of Ireland
Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport Box Office
Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport 2
Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Italy
Main Card: 4am CET on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on Abu Dhabi Sports 2, Abu Dhabi Sports 4, and UFC Arabia
Early Prelims: 3:30am GST (Sunday) on Abu Dhabi Sports 2, Abu Dhabi Sports 4, and UFC Arabia
Netherlands
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Kijk
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
Main Card: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPN, and PRIME
Early Prelims: 12:30pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Norway
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Poland
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Polsat Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Sweden
Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom
Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport Box Office
Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport 2
Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS
