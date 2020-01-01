 Skip to main content

How to Watch UFC 255 Live Stream Guide, Start Times, and more

Find your country's start time
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON TWITTER: @TGERBASI • Nov. 20, 2020

One of the most exciting years in UFC history continues on November 21, with a championship doubleheader that headlines UFC 255. In the main event, Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title for the first time against surging California standout Alex Perez, and in the co-featured bout, the women's 125-pound title will be on the line as one of the most dominant forces in the sport, Valentina Shevchenko, defends her crown for the fourth time against Brazil's Jennifer Maia.

How to Stream UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

UFC 255 Fight Card: 

  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia
  • Mike Perry vs Tim Means
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo
  • Mauricio Rua vs Paul Craig
  • Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval
  • Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright
  • Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski
  • Orion Cosce vs Nicolas Dalby
  • Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden
  • Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov

What time is UFC 255? 

United States

Main Card: 10pm EST / 7pm PST on ESPN+

Prelims: 8pm EST / 5pm PST on ESPN ESPN+and ESPN Deportes

Early Prelims: 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST on UFC FIGHT PASSESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

Africa

Main Card: 4am WAT / 5am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am WAT / 3am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am WAT / 1:30am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)

Prelims: 7:30am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)

Australia

Main Card: 2pm AEDT (Sunday) / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass 

Prelims: 12pm AEDT (Sunday) / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN

Early Prelims: 10:30am AEDT (Sunday) / 7:30am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada 

Main Card: 10pm EST / 7pm PST on BELLRogersShawSaskTel,  VideotronTelus,  Eastlink and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 8pm EST / 5pm PST on TSN and RDS

Early Prelims: 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST on TSN and UFC FIGHT PASS

Denmark

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Finland

Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 1:30am (Sunday) EET on UFC FIGHT PASS

France

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Germany

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Republic of Ireland

Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport Box Office

Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport 2

Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS

India

Main Card: 8:30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, and Sony LIV

Italy

Main Card: 4am CET on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

MENA

Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia

Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on Abu Dhabi Sports 2, Abu Dhabi Sports 4, and UFC Arabia

Early Prelims: 3:30am GST (Sunday) on Abu Dhabi Sports 2, Abu Dhabi Sports 4, and UFC Arabia

Netherlands

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Kijk 

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

New Zealand

Main Card: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPNand PRIME

Early Prelims: 12:30pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Norway

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Pakistan

Main Card: 8am PKT (Sunday) on Ten Sports

Poland

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Polsat Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Sweden

Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom

Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport Box Office

Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport 2

Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS

 

