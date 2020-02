How to Watch UFC 247

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko defends her belt against Katlyn "Blonde Fighter" Chookagian. Since capturing the belt in December 2018, Shevchenko tallied two title defenses - a stunning knockout against Jessica Eye and a dominant unanimous decision over Liz Carmouche. Chookagian regained her No. 1 contender status with unanimous decision victories over Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia. Elsewhere on the card, heavyweight Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis welcomes Ilir "The Sledgehammer" Latifi to the heavyweight division and his adopted hometown in a heavy-hitting clash. And on the prelims, flyweight contenders Lauren "Lucky" Murphy and Andrea "KGB" Lee throw down to try to make their case for a title shot down the road.

See below to find out how and when to watch and purchase UFC 247.