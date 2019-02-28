 Skip to main content
How to Watch UFC 235

UFC 235 Frequently Asked Questions
Feb. 28, 2019

UFC 235, LIVE from Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 2, will be available via local cable and satellite providers, including DirecTV and Comcast.  Fans can also stream it on UFC.TV, ESPN.com, Amazon Prime, Sony PlayStation, and Xbox.  For more information, please visit UFC.com/order.

Q: Can I order UFC 235 on DirecTV?

Yes, UFC 235, LIVE from Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, will be available on DirecTV.  For more information, please visit UFC.com/order.

Q: Will DirecTV offer UFC PPVs beyond UFC 235?

We look forward to working with DirecTV to offer future UFC PPVs to their customers.

Q: Can I watch UFC 235 in bars and restaurants?

Availability will vary depending on the establishment. Please visit bars.ufc.com for viewing options in your area.

Q: I’m a sports bar/restaurant with DirecTV, how do I order UFC 235?

UFC 235 will be available via a variety of cable and satellite providers, including DirecTV and Comcast.  Please contact Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 to discuss viewing options.

What are my options for watching UFC 235?
UFC 235 VIEWING OPTIONS

Visit https://www.ufc.com/ppv for a full list of viewing options.

  • UFC.TV
    • Available on iOS and Android devices
    • Roku
    • Sony TVs /w Android
    • Smart TVs (Sony, LG, Samsung)
    • PCs / Macs (Purchases be made through a web browser)
    • Apple TV
    • Amazon Fire TV
    • XBox

 

  • Direct digital seller of UFC PPVs
    • ESPN+ PPVs
    • Amazon Prime
    • Sony Playstaion
    • YouTube

 

  • Cable and Satellite Providers
    • DirecTV
    • Dish Network
    • Sling
    • In Demand (Comcast, Charter, Cox)
    • Mediacom
    • Optimum
    • Suddenlink
    • Verizon Fios

