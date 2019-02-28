How to Watch UFC 235

UFC 235, LIVE from Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 2, will be available via local cable and satellite providers, including DirecTV and Comcast. Fans can also stream it on UFC.TV, ESPN.com, Amazon Prime, Sony PlayStation, and Xbox. For more information, please visit UFC.com/order.
Q: Can I order UFC 235 on DirecTV?
Yes, UFC 235, LIVE from Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, will be available on DirecTV. For more information, please visit UFC.com/order.
Q: Will DirecTV offer UFC PPVs beyond UFC 235?
We look forward to working with DirecTV to offer future UFC PPVs to their customers.
Q: Can I watch UFC 235 in bars and restaurants?
Availability will vary depending on the establishment. Please visit bars.ufc.com for viewing options in your area.
Q: I’m a sports bar/restaurant with DirecTV, how do I order UFC 235?
UFC 235 will be available via a variety of cable and satellite providers, including DirecTV and Comcast. Please contact Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 to discuss viewing options.