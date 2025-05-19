How To Watch The First Round Of Road To UFC Season 4
Find Out Where You Can Watch Asia Pacific's Top MMA Talent Collide For Another Season Of The Road To UFC Tournament
May. 19, 2025
The fourth season of ROAD TO UFC, a "win and advance" tournament and the most significant opportunity for Asia's top MMA prospects to make it to the world stage, gears up with the opening round. The first round will take place across two days, Thursday and Friday, May 22 and 23, at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI) in Shanghai, China.
Along with athletes from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Season 4 will also include prospects from Australia and New Zealand.
ROAD TO UFC Season 4 will feature men’s flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions. To provide additional opportunities for top MMA prospects in Asia Pacific, there will also be four non-tournament bouts. The participants and bouts include:
Flyweight (>56.7kg)
Aaron Tau (New Zealand)
Agulali (China)
Kai Yoshida (Japan)
Mridul Saikia (India)
Namsrai Batbayar (Mongolia)
Rio Tirto (Indonesia)
Wataru Yamauchi (Japan)
Yin Shuai (China)
Bantamweight (>61.2kg)
Chungreng Koren (India)
Kuya Ito (Japan)
Peter Danesoe (Thailand)
Rui Imura (Japan)
Sim Kai Xiong (Singapore)
Sulang Rangbo (China)
Ti Haitao (China)
Van Y Nghiem (Vietnam)
Featherweight (>65.8kg)
Ahejiang Ailinuer (China)
ChangMin Yoon (Korea)
DongHyun Seo (Korea)
EohJin Park (Korea)
Jin Aoi (Japan)
Li Kaiwen (China)
Keiichiro Nakamura (Japan)
Sebastian Szalay (Australia)
Lightweight (>70.3kg)
Daichi Kamiya (Japan)
Deni Daffa (Indonesia)
Dom Mar Fan (Australia)
Jack Becker (Australia)
JaeHyun Park (Korea)
Ren Yawei (China)
SangWook Kim (Korea)
Yuji Yannick Ephoeviga (Japan)
Participants in non-tournament bouts will be announced at a later date.
What Time Does Road To UFC Season 4 Start?
The first rounds of Road to UFC begins on May 22 (Thursday) and May 23 (Friday) at the following times and channels: