How To Watch The First Round Of Road To UFC Season 4

Along with athletes from China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, Season 4 will also include prospects from Australia and New Zealand.

ROAD TO UFC Season 4 will feature men’s flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions. To provide additional opportunities for top MMA prospects in Asia Pacific, there will also be four non-tournament bouts. The participants and bouts include:

Flyweight (>56.7kg)

Aaron Tau (New Zealand)

Agulali (China)

Kai Yoshida (Japan)

Mridul Saikia (India)

Namsrai Batbayar (Mongolia)

Rio Tirto (Indonesia)

Wataru Yamauchi (Japan)

Yin Shuai (China)

Bantamweight (>61.2kg)

Chungreng Koren (India)

Kuya Ito (Japan)

Peter Danesoe (Thailand)

Rui Imura (Japan)

Sim Kai Xiong (Singapore)

Sulang Rangbo (China)

Ti Haitao (China)

Van Y Nghiem (Vietnam)

Featherweight (>65.8kg)

Ahejiang Ailinuer (China)

ChangMin Yoon (Korea)

DongHyun Seo (Korea)

EohJin Park (Korea)

Jin Aoi (Japan)

Li Kaiwen (China)

Keiichiro Nakamura (Japan)

Sebastian Szalay (Australia)

Lightweight (>70.3kg)

Daichi Kamiya (Japan)

Deni Daffa (Indonesia)

Dom Mar Fan (Australia)

Jack Becker (Australia)

JaeHyun Park (Korea)

Ren Yawei (China)

SangWook Kim (Korea)

Yuji Yannick Ephoeviga (Japan)

Participants in non-tournament bouts will be announced at a later date.

What Time Does Road To UFC Season 4 Start?

The first rounds of Road to UFC begins on May 22 (Thursday) and May 23 (Friday) at the following times and channels:

UNITED STATES: 4am PT / 7pm ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

CANADA: 4am PT / 7pm ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

EUROPE: 11am GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

CHINA: 7pm CST on MIGU

HONG KONG: 7pm HKT on NOW SPORTS

CHINESE TAIPEI: 7pm CST on VIDEOLAND

INDIA: 4:30pm IST on SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: 6pm CST on MOLA

JAPAN: 8pm JST on U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: 8pm KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: 7pm MYT on ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MONGOLIA: 6pm on PREMIER SPORTS

MYANMAR: 5:30pm MMT on CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: 7pm on BLAST TV, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: 7pm on HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: 6pm on TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: 6pm on K+ SPORTS

AUSTRALIA: 9pm AEST / 7pm AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS

NEW ZEALAND: 11pm NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS