How To Watch Dana White's Contender Series | Season 7

Notable contract-winners include Sean O’Malley, Bo Nickal, Jamahal Hill, Maycee Barber, Adrian Yanez, Mike Malott, Jailton Almeida and Jack Della Maddalena. Last season, a record 43 contracts were awarded.

The 10-episode season takes place in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How do I stream Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+?

Dana White’s Contender Series premieres on Tuesday, August 8, at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+. Each episode will air Tuesday of each week.

Episodes 1 and 2 air at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Episodes 3-10 air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Where Can I Watch Dana White’s Contender Series?

United States

Tuesdays, 7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPN+

Canada

Tuesdays, 7pm ET / 4pm PT on TSN and UFC FIGHT PASS

Brazil

UFC FIGHT PASS Brazil

Australia/New Zealand

Mexico

Central America

Latin America

China

Europe

Check UFC FIGHT PASS availability in your market

Netherlands

UFC FIGHT PASS and D+

Spain

Middle East/North Africa

Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan

Live on Yandex and on UFC FIGHT PASS 24 hours later

Rest of the World