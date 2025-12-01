 Skip to main content
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan
Watch UFC

How To Watch And Stream UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For VeChain UFC 323 Live From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Dec. 1, 2025

A pair of red-hot champions look to add yet another title defense to their record as the UFC's penultimate event of 2025 goes down in the familiar confines of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili seeks a historic fourth title defense of the year as he looks to defeat former champion Petr Yan for a second time. Before that, Alexandre Pantoja defends the flyweight throne once again, this time facing the upstart Joshua Van. 

How do I stream UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+  in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Order UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

Who's fighting at UFC 323?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan
  • Co-Main: Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van
  • Bradon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira
  • Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott
  • Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov

Prelims:

  • Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres
  • Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan
  • Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs Farès Ziam

Early Prelims:

  • Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira 
  • Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner
  • Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli
  • Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos

What time does UFC 323 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)

Balkans

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

  • Main Card: 8:30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 2
  • Prelims: 6:30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 2
     

Indonesia

  • Main Card: 10am WIB (Sunday) on Mola
  • Prelims: 8am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

Japan

MENA

Myanmar

  • Main Card: 9:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+
  • Prelims: 7:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

Pakistan

  • Main Card: 8am (Sunday) PKT on Ten Sports

South Korea

  • Main Card: 12amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
  • Prelims: 10amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
  • Early Prelims: 8am KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING

Thailand & Cambodia

Vietnam

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 6, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

