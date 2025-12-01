How To Watch And Stream UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

A pair of red-hot champions look to add yet another title defense to their record as the UFC's penultimate event of 2025 goes down in the familiar confines of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili seeks a historic fourth title defense of the year as he looks to defeat former champion Petr Yan for a second time. Before that, Alexandre Pantoja defends the flyweight throne once again, this time facing the upstart Joshua Van.
How do I stream UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 on ESPN+?
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 323?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan
- Co-Main: Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van
- Bradon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira
- Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott
- Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov
Prelims:
- Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres
- Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan
- Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva
- Nazim Sadykhov vs Farès Ziam
Early Prelims:
- Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira
- Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner
- Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli
- Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos
What time does UFC 323 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass
Canada
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on PPV
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CEST on:
- RMC Sport (France, Switzerland [French-speaking])
- UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS (Germany, Poland, Spain, Switzerland)
- DAZN (Germany, Switzerland [German-speaking])
- Discovery+ (Italy)
- HBO Max (Netherlands)
- Max (Spain)
- Nova (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- NET4+ (Hungary)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Nova (Czech Republic), Discovery+ (Italy), RMC Sport (France), HBO Max (Netherlands) and Max (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Balkans
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CET on ARENA FIGHT TV
- Prelims: 2am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am (Sunday) EEST on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card: 2pm (Sunday) AEST / 11am (Sunday) AWDT on Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports
- Prelims: 12pm (Sunday) AEDT / 9am (Sunday) AWDT on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am (Sunday) AEDT / 7am (Sunday) AWDT on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm (Sunday) NZDT on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 2pm (Sunday) NZDT on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 12pm (Sunday) NZDT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 3am (Sunday) WAT / 4am (Sunday) SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 1am (Sunday) WAT / 2am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11pm WAT / 12am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)
- Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV(Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV, Premier Sports (Philippines)
- Hub Sports, MIO SPORTS (Singapore)
- Prelims: 9am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV (Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV (Philippines)
- Hub Sports. MIO SPORTS (Singapore)
- Early Prelims: 7am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
Iceland
- Main Card: 2am (Sunday) GMT on Viaplay
- Prelims: 12am (Sunday) GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
India
- Main Card: 8:30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 2
- Prelims: 6:30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 2
Indonesia
Japan
- Main card: 12pm JST on U-Next and UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 10am JST on band UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 6am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Prelims: 4am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Early Prelims: 2am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY and UFC FIGHT PASS
Pakistan
- Main Card: 8am (Sunday) PKT on Ten Sports
South Korea
- Main Card: 12amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
- Prelims: 10amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
- Early Prelims: 8am KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
Thailand & Cambodia
- Main Card: 10am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
- Prelims: 8am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
Vietnam
