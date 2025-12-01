How To Watch And Stream UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

In the main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili seeks a historic fourth title defense of the year as he looks to defeat former champion Petr Yan for a second time. Before that, Alexandre Pantoja defends the flyweight throne once again, this time facing the upstart Joshua Van.

How do I stream UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.