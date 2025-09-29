 Skip to main content
How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 320 Live From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Sep. 29, 2025

The undisputed UFC light heavyweight title will be on the line on October 4 at T-Mobile Arena when Russian powerhouse Magomed Ankalaev defends his crown against the man he took it from, Brazilian banger Alex Pereira, in the main event of UFC 320. 

Plus, this highly anticipated championship doubleheader begins with dominant bantamweight champion Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili, risking his title against surging contender Cory Sandhagen.

How do I stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, FX and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, FX and ESPN+  in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 320?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira
  • Co-Main: Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen
  • Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
  • Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal
  • Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer

Prelims:

  • Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz
  • Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat
  • Daniel Zantos vs JooSang Yoo

Early Prelims:

  • Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos
  • Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz
  • Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford
  • Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker

What time does UFC 320 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)

Balkans

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

Indonesia

  • Main Card: 9am WIB (Sunday) on Mola
  • Prelims: 7am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

Japan

MENA

Myanmar

  • Main Card: 8:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+
  • Prelims: 6:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

Pakistan

  • Main Card: 7am (Sunday) PKT on Ten Sports

South Korea

Thailand & Cambodia

Vietnam

Rest of the World: 

