Watch UFC
How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2
Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 320 Live From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
The undisputed UFC light heavyweight title will be on the line on October 4 at T-Mobile Arena when Russian powerhouse Magomed Ankalaev defends his crown against the man he took it from, Brazilian banger Alex Pereira, in the main event of UFC 320.
Plus, this highly anticipated championship doubleheader begins with dominant bantamweight champion Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili, risking his title against surging contender Cory Sandhagen.
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, FX and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, FX and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.