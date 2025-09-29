How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Plus, this highly anticipated championship doubleheader begins with dominant bantamweight champion Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili, risking his title against surging contender Cory Sandhagen.

How do I stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, FX and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, FX and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.