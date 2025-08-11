 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, Live From United Center In Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025
Watch UFC

How To Watch And Stream UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 319 Live From United Center in Chicago
Aug. 11, 2025

The UFC returns to United Center in the Windy City of Chicago on August 16 with a stacked UFC 319 event featuring one of the most highly anticipated middleweight title fights in years. 

South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis has taken the UFC by storm since arriving in the Octagon in 2020, and after winning the UFC middleweight crown against Sean Strickland, he's continued to dominate with wins over Israel Adesanya and Strickland in their February rematch. But many believe his toughest test to date will be unbeaten challenger Khamzat Chimaev, whose list of UFC victories includes the names of Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

How do I stream UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN 2 and ESPN+  in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

Who's fighting at UFC 319?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
  • Co-Main: Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico
  • Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates
  • Jared Cannonier vs Michael "Venom" Page
  • Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura

Prelims:

  • King Green vs Diego Ferreira
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Jéssica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez
  • Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez
  • Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose
  • Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev

What time does UFC 319 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)

Balkans

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

Indonesia

  • Main Card: 9am WIB (Sunday) on Mola
  • Prelims: 7am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

Japan

MENA

Myanmar

  • Main Card: 8:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+
  • Prelims: 6:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

Pakistan

South Korea

Thailand & Cambodia

Vietnam

Rest of the World: 

