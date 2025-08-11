How To Watch And Stream UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

The UFC returns to United Center in the Windy City of Chicago on August 16 with a stacked UFC 319 event featuring one of the most highly anticipated middleweight title fights in years.
South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis has taken the UFC by storm since arriving in the Octagon in 2020, and after winning the UFC middleweight crown against Sean Strickland, he's continued to dominate with wins over Israel Adesanya and Strickland in their February rematch. But many believe his toughest test to date will be unbeaten challenger Khamzat Chimaev, whose list of UFC victories includes the names of Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.
How do I stream UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev on ESPN+?
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 319?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
- Co-Main: Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico
- Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates
- Jared Cannonier vs Michael "Venom" Page
- Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura
Prelims:
- King Green vs Diego Ferreira
- Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Jéssica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez
- Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez
- Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose
- Bryan Battle vs Nursulton Ruziboev
What time does UFC 319 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN 2 and ESPN+
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
Canada
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on PPV
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 11pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CEST on:
- RMC Sport (France, Switzerland [French-speaking])
- UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS (Germany, Poland, Spain, Switzerland)
- DAZN (Germany, Switzerland [German-speaking])
- Discovery+ (Italy)
- HBO Max (Netherlands)
- Max (Spain)
- Nova (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- NET4+ (Hungary)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Nova (Czech Republic), Discovery+ (Italy), RMC Sport (France), HBO Max (Netherlands), Polsat Sport (Poland) and Max (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Balkans
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CET on ARENA FIGHT TV
- Prelims: 2am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am (Sunday) EEST on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card: 12pm (Sunday) AEST / 10am (Sunday) AWST on Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports
- Prelims: 10pm (Sunday) AEST / 8am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 8am (Sunday) AEST / 6am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm (Sunday) NZST on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 12pm (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10am (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 3am (Sunday) WAT / 4am (Sunday) SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 1am (Sunday) WAT / 2am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11pm WAT / 12am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)
- Main Card: 10am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV(Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV, Premier Sports (Philippines)
- Hub Sports, MIO SPORTS (Singapore)
- Prelims: 8am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV (Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV (Philippines)
- Hub Sports. MIO SPORTS (Singapore)
- Early Prelims: 6am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
Iceland
- Main Card: 2am (Sunday) GMT on Viaplay
- Prelims: 12am (Sunday) GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Japan
- Main card: 11am JST on U-Next and UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 9amJST on band UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 6am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Prelims: 4am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Early Prelims: 2am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY and UFC FIGHT PASS
Pakistan
- Main Card: 7am (Sunday) PKT on Ten Sports
South Korea
- Main Card: 11amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
- Prelims: 9amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
- Early Prelims: 7am KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
Thailand & Cambodia
- Main Card: 9am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
- Prelims: 7am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.