How To Watch And Stream UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis has taken the UFC by storm since arriving in the Octagon in 2020, and after winning the UFC middleweight crown against Sean Strickland, he's continued to dominate with wins over Israel Adesanya and Strickland in their February rematch. But many believe his toughest test to date will be unbeaten challenger Khamzat Chimaev, whose list of UFC victories includes the names of Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

How do I stream UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.