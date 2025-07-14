 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, Live From Smoothie King Center In New Orleans, Louisiana On July 19, 2025
How To Watch And Stream UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 318 Live From Smoothie King Center in New Orleans
Jul. 14, 2025

It will be a memorable night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 19 when Lafayette's Dustin Poirier makes his final walk to the Octagon to face off with Max Holloway for the third time in the UFC 318 main event, with the BMF title on the line. 

A former interim lightweight champion, Poirier has beaten the best of the best over the course of his storied career, and now he will close it with a showdown against longtime featherweight champion and current BMF king Holloway in a battle for the ages.

How do I stream UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+  in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Order UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Who's fighting at UFC 318?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier
  • Co-Main: Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov
  • Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez
  • Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull
  • Michael Johnson vs Daniel Zellhuber

Prelims:

  • Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira
  • Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen
  • Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov
  • Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin

Early Prelims:

  • Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov
  • Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio
  • Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski
  • Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey
  • Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari

What time does UFC 318 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)

Balkans

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

Indonesia

  • Main Card: 9am WIB (Sunday) on Mola
  • Prelims: 7am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

Japan

MENA

Myanmar

  • Main Card: 8:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+
  • Prelims: 6:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

Pakistan

South Korea

Thailand & Cambodia

Vietnam

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

