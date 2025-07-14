How To Watch And Stream UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

It will be a memorable night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 19 when Lafayette's Dustin Poirier makes his final walk to the Octagon to face off with Max Holloway for the third time in the UFC 318 main event, with the BMF title on the line.
A former interim lightweight champion, Poirier has beaten the best of the best over the course of his storied career, and now he will close it with a showdown against longtime featherweight champion and current BMF king Holloway in a battle for the ages.
How do I stream UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 on ESPN+?
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 318?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier
- Co-Main: Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov
- Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez
- Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull
- Michael Johnson vs Daniel Zellhuber
Prelims:
- Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira
- Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen
- Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov
- Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin
Early Prelims:
- Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov
- Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio
- Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski
- Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey
- Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari
What time does UFC 318 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
Canada
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on PPV
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 11pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CEST on:
- RMC Sport (France, Switzerland [French-speaking])
- UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS (Germany, Poland, Spain, Switzerland)
- DAZN (Germany, Switzerland [German-speaking])
- Discovery+ (Italy)
- HBO Max (Netherlands)
- Max (Spain)
- Nova (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- NET4+ (Hungary)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Italy), RMC Sport (France), DAZN (Germany), HBO Max (Netherlands) and Max (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS, DAZN (Germany)and Polsat Sport (Poland)
Balkans
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CET on ARENA FIGHT TV
- Prelims: 2am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am (Sunday) EEST on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card: 12pm (Sunday) AEST / 10am (Sunday) AWST on Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports
- Prelims: 10pm (Sunday) AEST / 8am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 8am (Sunday) AEST / 6am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm (Sunday) NZST on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 12pm (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10am (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 3am (Sunday) WAT / 4am (Sunday) SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 1am (Sunday) WAT / 2am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11pm WAT / 12am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)
- Main Card: 10am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV(Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV, Premier Sports (Philippines)
- Hub Sports, MIO SPORTS (Singapore)
- Prelims: 8am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV (Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV (Philippines)
- Hub Sports. MIO SPORTS (Singapore)
- Early Prelims: 6am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
Iceland
- Main Card: 2am (Sunday) GMT on Viaplay
- Prelims: 12am (Sunday) GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Indonesia
Japan
- Main card: 11am JST on U-Next and UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 9amJST on band UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 6am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Prelims: 4am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Early Prelims: 2am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY and UFC FIGHT PASS
Pakistan
- Main Card: 7am (Sunday) PKT on Ten Sports
South Korea
- Main Card: 11amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
- Prelims: 9amKST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
- Early Prelims: 7am KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
Thailand & Cambodia
- Main Card: 9am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
- Prelims: 7am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
Vietnam
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.