How To Watch And Stream UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

A former interim lightweight champion, Poirier has beaten the best of the best over the course of his storied career, and now he will close it with a showdown against longtime featherweight champion and current BMF king Holloway in a battle for the ages.

How do I stream UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.