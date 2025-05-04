How To Watch And Stream UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

The Octagon returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2015, and on May 10, fans at the Bell Centre will be treated to a stacked card headlined by a championship doubleheader.
In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight crown for the first time against Australian powerhouse Jack Della Maddalena. Perfect in seven trips to the Octagon, including five post-fight bonus-winning efforts, Della Maddalena is determined to bring a title down under, but in Muhammad, he will be facing a fighter who is undefeated for over six years while beating the best of the best at 170 pounds. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko begins her second reign atop the flyweight division when she tackles top French contender Manon Fiorot.
How do I stream UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena on ESPN+?
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 315?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
- Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot
- José Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi
- Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva
- Benoît Saint Denis vs Joel Álvarez
Prelims:
- Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke
- Jéssica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba
- Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan
Early Prelims:
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva
- Gavin Tucker vs Jeongyeong Lee
- Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan
What time does UFC 315 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+
- Early Prelims: 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
Canada
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on PPV
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports
- Early Prelims: 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on UFC Fight Pass
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Hungary and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CEST on:
- RMC Sport (France, Switzerland [French-speaking])
- UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS (Germany, Poland, Spain, Switzerland)
- DAZN (Germany, Switzerland [German-speaking])
- Discovery+ (Netherlands, Italy)
- Max (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- NET4+ (Hungary)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands, Italy), RMC Sport (France), and Max (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12:30am (Sunday) CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS, RMC Sport (France) and Polsat Sport (Poland)
Balkans
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CET on ARENA FIGHT TV
- Prelims: 2am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 12:30am (Sunday) CET on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am (Sunday) EEST on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1:30am (Sunday) EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card: 12pm (Sunday) AEST / 10am (Sunday) AWST on Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports
- Prelims: 10pm (Sunday) AEST / 8am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 8:30am (Sunday) AEST / 6:30am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm (Sunday) NZST on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 12pm (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10:30am (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 3am (Sunday) WAT / 4am (Sunday) SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 1am (Sunday) WAT / 2am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11:30pm WAT / 12:30am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)
- Main Card: 10am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV(Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV, Premier Sports (Philippines)
- Hub Sports (Singapore)
- Main Card: 8am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV (Malaysia)
- Premiere Sports (Mongolia)
- Tap Go (Philippines)
- Hub Sports (Singapore)
- Early Prelims: 6:30am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
Iceland
- Main Card: 2am (Sunday) GMT on Viaplay
- Prelims: 12am (Sunday) GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10:30pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 6am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Prelims: 4am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Early Prelims: 2:30am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY and UFC FIGHT PASS
Thailand & Cambodia
- Main Card: 9am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
- Prelims: 7am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
Vietnam
Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.