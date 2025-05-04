How To Watch And Stream UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight crown for the first time against Australian powerhouse Jack Della Maddalena. Perfect in seven trips to the Octagon, including five post-fight bonus-winning efforts, Della Maddalena is determined to bring a title down under, but in Muhammad, he will be facing a fighter who is undefeated for over six years while beating the best of the best at 170 pounds. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko begins her second reign atop the flyweight division when she tackles top French contender Manon Fiorot.

How do I stream UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.