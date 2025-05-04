 Skip to main content
How To Watch And Stream UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 315 Live From Bell Centre in Montreal
May. 4, 2025

The Octagon returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2015, and on May 10, fans at the Bell Centre will be treated to a stacked card headlined by a championship doubleheader. 

In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight crown for the first time against Australian powerhouse Jack Della Maddalena. Perfect in seven trips to the Octagon, including five post-fight bonus-winning efforts, Della Maddalena is determined to bring a title down under, but in Muhammad, he will be facing a fighter who is undefeated for over six years while beating the best of the best at 170 pounds. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko begins her second reign atop the flyweight division when she tackles top French contender Manon Fiorot.

How do I stream UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on  ESPN and ESPN+  in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 315?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
  • Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot
  • José Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi
  • Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva
  • Benoît Saint Denis vs Joel Álvarez

Prelims:

  • Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke
  • Jéssica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba
  • Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan

Early Prelims:

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva
  • Gavin Tucker vs Jeongyeong Lee
  • Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan

What time does UFC 315 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Hungary and Sweden)

Balkans

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

Indonesia

  • Main Card: 9am WIB (Sunday) on Mola
  • Prelims: 7am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

MENA

Myanmar

  • Main Card: 8:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+
  • Prelims: 6:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

Pakistan

Thailand & Cambodia

Vietnam

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

