Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, Live From Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia On February 9, 2024
Watch UFC

How To Watch And Stream UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 312 Live From Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia
Jan. 13, 2025

UFC returns down under to Sydney, Australia on February 8, and all eyes will be on Qudos Bank Arena when middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defends his crown against the man he took it from, Sean Strickland, in the main event of UFC 312. 

The first time this pair met last January, it was one of the best fights of 2024 as Du Plessis defeated Strickland by a narrow split decision. Now they'll run it back in Sydney. Plus, dominant strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against unbeaten Tatiana Suarez in a highly anticipated title fight.

How do I stream UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 on ESPN+?

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Order UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Now

Who's fighting at UFC 312?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2
  • Co-Main: Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez
  • Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira
  • Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato
  • Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado

Prelims:

  • Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos
  • Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil
  • Cody Haddon vs Aleksandre Topuria
  • Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset
  • Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli
  • HyunSung Park vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
What time does UFC 312 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

Indonesia

  • Main Card: 10am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

Japan

  • Main Card: 12pm JST (Sunday) on U-Next

MENA

Myanmar

  • Main Card: 9:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

Pakistan

South Korea

Thailand & Cambodia

Vietnam

  • Main Card: 10am ICT (Sunday) on K+ Sports

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 9, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

