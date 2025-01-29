How To Watch And Stream UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

UFC returns down under to Sydney, Australia on February 8, and all eyes will be on Qudos Bank Arena when middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defends his crown against the man he took it from, Sean Strickland, in the main event of UFC 312.
The first time this pair met last January, it was one of the best fights of 2024 as Du Plessis defeated Strickland by a narrow split decision. Now they'll run it back in Sydney. Plus, dominant strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against unbeaten Tatiana Suarez in a highly anticipated title fight.
How do I stream UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 on ESPN+?
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 312?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2
- Co-Main: Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez
- Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira
- Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato
- Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado
Prelims:
- Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos
- Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev
- Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil
- Cody Haddon vs Aleksandre Topuria
- Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset
- Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli
- HyunSung Park vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
What time does UFC 312 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
Canada
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on: UFC Fight Pass, Sportsnet+, Rogers, Telus, Bell, Indigo, SaskTel, DAZN, Rumble and YouTube
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) CET on:
- RMC Sport (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Max(Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport (France), Polsat Sport (Poland), DAZN (Germany), and Max (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) CET on DAZN (Germany) and UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am (Sunday) EET on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am (Sunday) EET on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am (Sunday) EET on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card: 2pm (Sunday) AEST / 11am (Sunday) AWST on Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports
- Prelims: 12pm (Sunday) AEST / 9am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am (Sunday) AEST / 7am (Sunday) AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm (Sunday) NZST on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2pm (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 12pm (Sunday) NZST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 4am (Sunday) WAT / 5am (Sunday) SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2am (Sunday) WAT / 3am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 12am (Sunday) WAT / 1am (Sunday) SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)
- Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Videoland (Chinese Taipei)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV, Mola (Malaysia)
- Premier Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV, Premier Sports (Philippines)
- Hub Sports, Mio Sports, Mola (Singapore)
Iceland
- Main Card: 3am (Sunday) GMT on Viaplay
- Prelims: 1am (Sunday) GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 7am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Prelims: 5am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY
- Early Prelims: 3am (Sunday) GST on STARZPLAY and UFC FIGHT PASS
South Korea
- Main Card: 12pm KST (Sunday) on tvN, tvN Sports, Tving
Thailand & Cambodia
- Main Card: 10am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
Vietnam
- Main Card: 10am ICT (Sunday) on K+ Sports
