How To Watch And Stream UFC 325 Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

In line with the new broadcast deal on Paramount+, UFC's numbered events will start earlier than in previous years.

The Early Prelims kickoff at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Paramount+ in the United States and the Main Card will air on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.