How To Watch And Stream UFC 325 Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 325 Live From Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia
Jan. 26, 2026

 

How do I stream UFC 325 Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 on Paramount+?

In line with the new broadcast deal on Paramount+, UFC's numbered events will start earlier than in previous years. 

The Early Prelims kickoff at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Paramount+  in the United States and the Main Card will air on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 325?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
  • Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker vs Benoît Saint Denis
  • Rafael Fiziev vs Mauricio Ruffy
  • Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira
  • Quillan Salkilld vs Jamie Mullarkey

Prelims:

  • Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana
  • Cam Rowston vs Cody Brundage
  • Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney
  • Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott

Early Prelims:

  • Kaan Ofli vs Yizha
  • Sangwook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan
  • Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay
  • Sulangrangbo vs Lawrence Lui
  • Aaron Tau vs Namsrai Batbayar

What time does UFC 325 start?

United States

Canada 

LATAM including MEXICO

Brazil

Australia

New Zealand

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden)

Balkans

Finland

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Iceland 

India

  • Main Card: 7:30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 2
  • Prelims: 5:30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 2

Indonesia

  • Main Card: 9am WIB (Sunday) on VIDIO
  • Prelims: 7am WIB (Sunday) on VIDIO

Japan

MENA

Myanmar

  • Main Card: 8:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+
  • Prelims: 6:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

Pakistan

  • Main Card: 7am (Sunday) PKT on Ten Sports

South Korea

  • Main Card: 11am KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
  • Prelims: 9am KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
  • Early Prelims: 7am KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING

Thailand & Cambodia

Vietnam

  • Main Card: 9am ICT (Sunday) on FPT
  • Prelims: 7am ICT (Sunday) on FPT

Rest of the World: 

