How To Watch UFC In New Zealand 2026

Where can I watch UFC live events in 2026 in New Zealand?

In 2026 UFC welcomes TVNZ as a new broadcast partner alongside UFC Fight Pass and Sky NZ.

Fans based in New Zealand can watch UFC as below:

UFC Numbered Events (formerly Pay-Per-View)

Main card available on Pay-Per-View via UFC Fight Pass and Sky NZ via Sky Box (with subscription) and Sky Sport Now (no subscription required).

All prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and live and free on TVNZ+ with the majority of fights also on TVNZ DUKE. Early prelims will be exclusive to UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Nights

The main card and prelims for UFC Fight Nights will be available on both UFC Fight Pass and TVNZ+, with majority of fights also on TVNZ DUKE.

Early prelims will be exclusive to UFC Fight Pass.

Fans based in New Zealand can check broadcast listing options for each event here.

What is TVNZ, TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+?

Te Reo Tātaki (TVNZ) is New Zealand’s state-owned, commercially funded broadcaster.

TVNZ+ is TVNZ’s streaming service, offering live TV channels (TVNZ 1, 2, DUKE), news, entertainment and sport available via the TVNZ+ App on various devices - smart TVs, mobile, tablets or via TVNZ’s website www.tvnz.co.nz.

TVNZ DUKE is a free-to-view broadcast channel, with content available to watch through live channels streaming via TVNZ+, or broadcast television on Freeview channel 6 and Sky channel 23.

How can I access TVNZ+ and TVNZ DUKE?

All the ways you can watch TVNZ+ are detailed here: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/ways-to-watch. To stream TVNZ+, you will need an account – if you don’t already have one, you can sign up here http://tvnz.co.nz/signup. It’s free to sign up.

TVNZ DUKE can be accessed either through broadcast television on Freeview channel 6 and Sky channel 23, and through live streaming on TVNZ+.

I already have a TVNZ+ account. Will I need anything extra to watch the UFC?



UFC Fight Nights and Numbered Event Prelims will be available free to view to those with accounts on TVNZ+ from UFC 324 on Sunday 25 January. Most UFC Fight Nights will be available on TVNZ DUKE, which can be viewed on broadcast television or streamed live via TVNZ+. Please check programming listings for each event.

I am a current Sky NZ subscriber. Will I lose access?

Sky NZ customers will still be able to purchase the main card of all UFC numbered events in 2026. Existing Sky Box customer with a subscription can purchase on Pay-Per-View through Sky Arena. Fans without a Sky Box can purchase via Sky Sport Now (no subscription required)

I am a current UFC Fight Pass subscriber. Will I lose access?

There is no change to the UFC Fight Pass offering in New Zealand.

UFC Fight Pass will continue to live broadcast all UFC Fight Nights and prelims for each UFC numbered event along with exclusive original programming, live and on-demand MMA from the best local promotions around the world, including Australia’s Eternal MMA and New Zealand’s Shuriken Fight Series and access to the world’s largest MMA library.

UFC fans also have the option to purchase all UFC Numbered Event Main Cards via the UFC Fight Pass Pay-Per-View platform.

From January 2026, the price of UFC Fight Pass in New Zealand will change to $16.99 per month or $162.99 for the annual plan.

Current subscribers have been contacted about this change.

I live in Australia, will my UFC viewing experience change?



The above information applies to New Zealand viewers only.

Fans based in Australia can check broadcast listing options here.