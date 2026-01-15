How To Watch UFC In Australia 2026

Where can I watch UFC live events in 2026 in Australia?

Numbered Events (formerly Pay-Per-View)

The main card for all numbered events will continue to be available on Pay-Per-View, exclusive to Main Event on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Fans do not need a Kayo Sports subscription to order the Pay-Per-View.

All numbered event prelims will be available on Paramount + and Network Ten.

Early prelims will be broadcast on both Paramount + and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Nights

The main card and all prelims for all UFC Fight Night will be available to watch on Paramount +.

Early prelims will be available on both Paramount + and UFC Fight Pass.

More information on Paramount + in Australia is available here.

What is Paramount+?



Paramount+ is a premium streaming subscription service delivering live sports, breaking news, and a Mountain of Entertainment™, and is a cornerstone of the Direct-to-Consumer division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading, next generation global media and entertainment company.

How can I access Paramount+?



Paramount+ is available on the following: mobile devices, smart TVs, set top boxes, streaming players, game consoles, or computers.



Your ability to watch the service on these devices will depend on the plan you signed up for and/or the country where you subscribed.

Direct to consumer platforms (D2C): Apple IOS, Apple TVOS, Amazon Fire TV, Google Play, Google TV, ROKU, Smart TV, Web.

For a detailed list of supported devices by type, please see below:

Desktop (web)

iOS app (phone & tablet) - iOS 14.0+

Apple TV 4 (tvOS) & 5 (4K)

Android app (phone & tablet)

Compatible Android TV devices

Compatible FireTV devices (*available in select countries)

Roku (*available in select countries)

Chromecast

Fetch (Australia only)

Foxtel + Hubbl (Australia only)

Samsung TV (2017 or newer)

LG TV (LG TVs with webOS 4.0 or higher, 2018 or newer models)

VIDAA TV (all Hisense TVs with VIDAA U4 or higher, 2020 to present)

Xbox

I am already a Paramount+ subscriber. Will UFC be included in my current subscription?



Yes, existing Paramount+ subscribers will be able to access UFC Fight Nights and numbered event prelims as part of their subscription.

How much does a Paramount+ subscription cost?



You can stream 20,000 hours of unique stories, iconic stars, live sport and a mountain of entertainment on Paramount+ with plans starting from $6.99 per month for a monthly subscription or from $61.99 for an annual subscription. To find out more, visit www.paramountplus.com/au

I am a current Kayo subscriber. Will I lose access?



Main Event available on Foxtel and Kayo remains Australia’s exclusive distributor to the main card of numbered UFC events via Pay-Per-View. From January 1 all UFC Fight Night events and the preliminary card to numbered UFC events (ie UFC 322) will broadcast live via Paramount+.

I am a current UFC Fight Pass subscriber. Will I lose access?

UFC Fight Pass will continue to live broadcast the early prelims for each UFC event along with exclusive original programming, live and on-demand MMA from the best local promotions around the world, including Australia’s Eternal MMA and New Zealand’s Shuriken Fight Series and access to the world’s largest MMA library.

From January 2026, the cost of a UFC Fight Pass in Australia will be $6.99 per month, or $66.99 for 12 months on an annual plan.

Current subscribers have been contacted about changes to UFC Fight Pass via email.

I live in New Zealand, will my UFC viewing experience change?



The above information applies to Australian viewers only.

Access New Zealand broadcast information here.