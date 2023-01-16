How To Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Interviews
On January 21, one of Brazil's best returns to fight on home soil for the first time since 2015 when Glover Teixeira battles rising star Jamahal Hill and attempts to take the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Winner of six of his last seven, Teixeira joined the ranks of Brazilians to wear UFC championship gold when he defeated Jan Blachowicz in October of 2021. And while he lost the belt in an epic war with Jiri Prochazka in June, Teixeira has the chance to regain the crown when he takes on Hill, who is on a three-fight knockout streak that has seen him stop Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos.
Plus, one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history continues on January 21, as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet for the fourth time with the flyweight championship of the world on the line.
How do I stream UFC 283 on ESPN+?
The UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, January 21 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 283?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
- Co-Main: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
- Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny
- Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade
- Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker
Prelims:
- Shogun Rua vs Ihor Potieria
- Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira
- Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida
Early Prelims:
- Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez
- Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann
- Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney
- Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby
- Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Farin
- Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos
What time does UFC 283 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN2
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel, Main Event on Kayo, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, PRIME and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 12pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 4am WAT / 5am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2am WAT / 3am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 12am WAT (Sunday) / 1am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 9am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Brazil
- Main Card: 12am BRT (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 8pm BRT (Saturday) on UFC Fight Pass and Band
- How to Watch UFC 283 in Brazil on UFC Fight Pass
Iceland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 3am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
Don't miss a moment of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today!
Tags
: