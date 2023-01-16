 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, Live From Jeunesse Arena In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil On January 21, 2023
Watch UFC

How To Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 283, Live From Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Saturday January 21.
Jan. 16, 2023

On January 21, one of Brazil's best returns to fight on home soil for the first time since 2015 when Glover Teixeira battles rising star Jamahal Hill and attempts to take the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Winner of six of his last seven, Teixeira joined the ranks of Brazilians to wear UFC championship gold when he defeated Jan Blachowicz in October of 2021. And while he lost the belt in an epic war with Jiri Prochazka in June, Teixeira has the chance to regain the crown when he takes on Hill, who is on a three-fight knockout streak that has seen him stop Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos.

Plus, one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history continues on January 21, as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet for the fourth time with the flyweight championship of the world on the line.

How do I stream UFC 283 on ESPN+?

The UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, January 21 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 283?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
  • Co-Main: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
  • Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny
  • Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade
  • Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker

Prelims:

  • Shogun Rua vs Ihor Potieria
  • Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira 
  • Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida

Early Prelims:

  • Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez
  • Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann
  • Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney
  • Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby
  • Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Farin
  • Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos

What time does UFC 283 start?

United States

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN2
  • Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS 

Find a bar to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill, live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today! 

Tags
How to watch
UFC 283
:
Interviews

Jéssica Andrade Fight Week Interview | UFC 283

Get Ready For Jéssica Andrade's Return From Injury And Her Return To Her Native Brazil Against Lauren Murphy at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill With This Pre-Fight Interview

Watch the Video
Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022
Athletes

Stephan Bonnar 1977 - 2022

Remembering the UFC Hall of Famer and The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 Contender Stephan Bonnar.

More
Get Ready For UFC 283, Live From Rio de Janeiro Brazil, With The Full Episode Of Countdown Featuring Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno And More 
Countdown

UFC 283 Countdown | Full Episode

Get Ready For UFC 283, Live From Rio de Janeiro Brazil, With The Full Episode Of Countdown Featuring Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno And More 

Watch the Video
: