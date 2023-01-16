How To Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

Winner of six of his last seven, Teixeira joined the ranks of Brazilians to wear UFC championship gold when he defeated Jan Blachowicz in October of 2021. And while he lost the belt in an epic war with Jiri Prochazka in June, Teixeira has the chance to regain the crown when he takes on Hill, who is on a three-fight knockout streak that has seen him stop Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos.

Plus, one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history continues on January 21, as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet for the fourth time with the flyweight championship of the world on the line.

How do I stream UFC 283 on ESPN+?

The UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, January 21 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.