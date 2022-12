How To Watch UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

As a result, the new UFC 282 main event will see former champion and No. 2 ranked Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

Order UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

In the co-main event, Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett tries to earn his fourth consecutive finish since joining the UFC against Jared Gordon.

How do I stream UFC 282 on ESPN+?

The UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, December 10 at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN2 and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.