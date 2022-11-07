 Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria is seen on stage during the UFC 276 press conference at T-Mobile Arena
How To Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 281, Live From Madison Square Garden Arena In New York, New York, On Saturday, November 12
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Nov. 7, 2022

"The Last Stylebender" will take over the Big Apple again on Saturday, November 12, as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fighting in "The World's Most Famous Arena" for the first time since a Performance of the Night knockout of Derek Brunson in 2018, Adesanya will now put his undisputed 185-pound title on the line for the sixth time against Pereira, who is unbeaten in three UFC bouts, including a July finish of Sean Strickland, and owns a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya. 

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. Plus, top ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout on the main card.

How do I stream UFC 281 on ESPN+?

The UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, November 12 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPNews and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 281?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
  • Co-Main: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili
  • Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler
  • Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez
  • Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles

Prelims:

  • Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano
  • Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann
  • Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann
  • Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman

Early Prelims:

  • Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez
  • Michael Trizano vs Seungwoo Choi
  • Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson
  • Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu

What time does UFC 281 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

UFC 281 Countdown | Full Episode
UFC 281 Countdown | Full Episode
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler Preview | UFC 281
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler Preview | UFC 281
Iceland 

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order now!

 

UFC 281 Embedded | Episode 1

Andre Petroski Fight Week Interview | UFC 281

How to watch
UFC 281
: