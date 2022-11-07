How To Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Special Feature
"The Last Stylebender" will take over the Big Apple again on Saturday, November 12, as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Fighting in "The World's Most Famous Arena" for the first time since a Performance of the Night knockout of Derek Brunson in 2018, Adesanya will now put his undisputed 185-pound title on the line for the sixth time against Pereira, who is unbeaten in three UFC bouts, including a July finish of Sean Strickland, and owns a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya.
In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. Plus, top ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout on the main card.
How do I stream UFC 281 on ESPN+?
The UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, November 12 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPNews and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 281?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
- Co-Main: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili
- Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler
- Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez
- Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles
Prelims:
- Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano
- Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann
- Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann
- Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman
Early Prelims:
- Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez
- Michael Trizano vs Seungwoo Choi
- Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson
- Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu
What time does UFC 281 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPNews
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
UFC 281 Countdown | Full Episode
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), DAZN (Germany), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, DAZN (Germany)
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card via PPV: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel, Main Event on Kayo, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Prelims: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, PRIME and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 12pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 4am WAT / 5am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2am WAT / 3am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 12pm WAT (Saturday) / 1am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 9am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler Preview | UFC 281
Iceland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 3am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
