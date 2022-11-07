How To Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Fighting in "The World's Most Famous Arena" for the first time since a Performance of the Night knockout of Derek Brunson in 2018, Adesanya will now put his undisputed 185-pound title on the line for the sixth time against Pereira, who is unbeaten in three UFC bouts, including a July finish of Sean Strickland, and owns a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. Plus, top ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout on the main card.

How do I stream UFC 281 on ESPN+?

The UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, November 12 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPNews and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.