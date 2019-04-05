How to Watch UFC 236 on ESPN+

UFC pay-per-view events are now sold through ESPN+ and will include all the bouts on main event fight cards and will be streamed in both English and Spanish. The prelimary bouts will continue to air national on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Early preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ subscribers, as well as on UFC FIGHT PASS and to those who have purchased the PPV.

Featherweight champ Max Holloway is looking to become a two-division champ when he takes on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at the main event of UFC 236 in Atlanta's State Farm Arena. pay-per-view, beginning at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass beginning at 6:30. Fans will be able to purchase the PPV through ESPN.com.

Another title belt will be on the line in the co-main event as middleweight contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya square off for the interim middleweight belt.

Order UFC 236 now!