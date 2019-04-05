How to Watch UFC 236 on ESPN+

Early preliminary bouts will be available to all ESPN+ subscribers, as well as on UFC FIGHT PASS and to those who have purchased the PPV.
Featherweight champ Max Holloway is looking to become a two-division champ when he takes on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at the main event of UFC 236 in Atlanta's State Farm Arena. pay-per-view, beginning at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass beginning at 6:30. Fans will be able to purchase the PPV through ESPN.com.
Another title belt will be on the line in the co-main event as middleweight contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya square off for the interim middleweight belt.