How To Watch The Opening Rounds Of Road To UFC Season 5

Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring stand out UFC athletes. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (27-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (13-6, fighting out of San Juan, USA) at lightweight.

On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see Road To UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming (17-6, fighting out of Kunming, China) return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (9-5, fighting out of Budhana, India). The co-main event will be the flyweight final for Road To UFC Season 4 between grappling prodigy Namsrai Batbayar (9-1, Mongolia) and well-rounded finisher Yin Shuai (18-6, China).

Tournament participants:

Women's Strawweight (115 pounds)

Dong Huaxiang (China) vs BoHyun Park (Korea)

Farida Abdueva (Kyrgyzstan) vs Feng Xiaocan (China)

Meng Bo (China) vs Arisa Matsuda (Japan)

Machi Fukuda (Japan) vs Anelya Toktogonova (Kyrgyzstan)

Flyweight (125 pounds)

Jiniushiyue (China) vs Kaito Oda (Japan)

Eros Baluyot (Philippines) vs Takeru Uchida (Japan)

Takaya Suzuki (Japan) vs Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar (Mongolia)

Ryoga Arimoto (Japan) vs Joseph Larcinese (Australia)

Bantamweight (135 pounds)

Yunosuke Minami (Japan) vs Kasib Murdoch (New Zealand)

Rabindra Dhant (Nepal) vs Kimbert Alintozon (Philippines)

Ti Haitao (China) vs Ryo Tajima (Japan)

Ryuho Miyaguchi (Japan) vs Chungreng Koren (India)

Featherweight (145 pounds)

George Mangos (Australia) vs Yuito Yanagawa (Japan)

Ahejiang Ailinuer (China) vs GwanWoo Lim (Korea)

Regezhen (China) vs Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj (Mongolia)

Jin Aoi (Japan) vs YoungJae Song (Korea)

Non-tournament featherweight bout

Xie Bin (China) vs Yudi Cahyadi (Indonesia)

What Time Does Road To UFC Season 5 Start?

The first rounds of Road to UFC begins on May 28 (Thursday, CST) and May 29 (Friday, CST) at the following times and on the following channels:

UNITED STATES: 6am ET / 3am PT on UFC FIGHT PASS

CANADA: 6am ET / 3am PT on UFC FIGHT PASS

EUROPE: 10am GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

CHINA: 6pm CST on MIGU

HONG KONG: 6pm HKT on NOW SPORTS

CHINESE TAIPEI: 6pm CST on VIDEOLAND

INDIA: 3:30pm IST on SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: 5pm WIB on VIDIO

JAPAN: 7pm JST on U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: 7pm KST on TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: 6pm MYT on ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV

MONGOLIA: 5pm on PREMIER SPORTS NETWORK

MYANMAR: 4:30pm MMT on CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: 6pm on UFC Fight Pass, UFC Youtube, UFC Facebook, UFC Instagram

SINGAPORE: 6pm on HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: 5pm on TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: 5pm on K+ SPORTS

AUSTRALIA: 8pm AEST / 6pm AWST on UFC Fight Pass

NEW ZEALAND: 10pm NZST on UFC Fight Pass