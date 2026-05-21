How To Watch The Opening Rounds Of Road To UFC Season 5
Find Out Where You Can Watch Asia Pacific's Top MMA Talent Collide For Another Season Of The Road To UFC Tournament
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 21, 2026
Road To UFC, a win and advance tournament offering top MMA prospects from across Asia-Pacific a direct path to the UFC, returns for its fifth season! The opening round will take place across two days, Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, at Galaxy Arena in Macau.
Each day of Road To UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring stand out UFC athletes. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (27-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (13-6, fighting out of San Juan, USA) at lightweight.
On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see Road To UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming (17-6, fighting out of Kunming, China) return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (9-5, fighting out of Budhana, India). The co-main event will be the flyweight final for Road To UFC Season 4 between grappling prodigy Namsrai Batbayar (9-1, Mongolia) and well-rounded finisher Yin Shuai (18-6, China).
Tournament participants:
Women's Strawweight (115 pounds)
Dong Huaxiang (China) vs BoHyun Park (Korea)
Farida Abdueva (Kyrgyzstan) vs Feng Xiaocan (China)
Meng Bo (China) vs Arisa Matsuda (Japan)
Machi Fukuda (Japan) vs Anelya Toktogonova (Kyrgyzstan)
Flyweight (125 pounds)
Jiniushiyue (China) vs Kaito Oda (Japan)
Eros Baluyot (Philippines) vs Takeru Uchida (Japan)
Takaya Suzuki (Japan) vs Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar (Mongolia)
Ryoga Arimoto (Japan) vs Joseph Larcinese (Australia)
Bantamweight (135 pounds)
Yunosuke Minami (Japan) vs Kasib Murdoch (New Zealand)
Rabindra Dhant (Nepal) vs Kimbert Alintozon (Philippines)
Ti Haitao (China) vs Ryo Tajima (Japan)
Ryuho Miyaguchi (Japan) vs Chungreng Koren (India)
Featherweight (145 pounds)
George Mangos (Australia) vs Yuito Yanagawa (Japan)
Ahejiang Ailinuer (China) vs GwanWoo Lim (Korea)
Regezhen (China) vs Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj (Mongolia)
Jin Aoi (Japan) vs YoungJae Song (Korea)
Non-tournament featherweight bout
Xie Bin (China) vs Yudi Cahyadi (Indonesia)
What Time Does Road To UFC Season 5 Start?
The first rounds of Road to UFC begins on May 28 (Thursday, CST) and May 29 (Friday, CST) at the following times and on the following channels: