A general view during a bantamweight fight between Shuya Kamikubo of Japan and Baergeng Jieleyisi of China during the Road to UFC event at the UFC Performance Institute on May 28, 2023 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC)
Road To UFC

How To Watch Road To UFC Season 3

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC, A Tournament Where The Winners Emerge With UFC Contracts. 
By UFC Staff Report • May. 13, 2024

For a third time, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.

What Is ROAD TO UFC?

ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities.

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 3 takes place across two days, May 18 and 19, inside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. Episode 1 airs at 6am ET/3am PT on May 18, and episode 2 airs at 8am ET/5am PT on May 19.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

Streaming globally on UFC FIGHT PASS

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: TVNTVN SPORTSTVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5UNIFI TVMOLA

MONGOLIA: PREMIER SPORTS

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: BLAST TVPREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTSMIO SPORTSMOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS

How ROAD TO UFC Works:

  • Four divisions: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and women's strawweight
  • 8-person brackets for each division
     
  • Round 1 (quarterfinals)
    • Four fights in each bracket (plus one non-tournament fight, making five fights total per fight card); winners move on to semifinals 
       
  • Round 2 (semifinals)
    • Two fights in each bracket; winners move on to finals 
       
  • Round 3 (finals)
    • One fight in each bracket taking place on the preliminary card of a UFC Fight Night later this year. Winners will earn a UFC contract.

Follow along closely on UFC.com and @UFCNews for more information on how to watch, live results and more for all episodes of ROAD TO UFC.

