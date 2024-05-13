How To Watch Road To UFC Season 3

What Is ROAD TO UFC?

ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities.

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 3 takes place across two days, May 18 and 19, inside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. Episode 1 airs at 6am ET/3am PT on May 18, and episode 2 airs at 8am ET/5am PT on May 19.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

Streaming globally on UFC FIGHT PASS

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MONGOLIA: PREMIER SPORTS

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: BLAST TV, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS