How To Watch Road To UFC Season 3

For a third time, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.
What Is ROAD TO UFC?
ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities.
The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 3 takes place across two days, May 18 and 19, inside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai. Episode 1 airs at 6am ET/3am PT on May 18, and episode 2 airs at 8am ET/5am PT on May 19.
Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:
Streaming globally on UFC FIGHT PASS
CHINA: MIGU
HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS
INDIA: SONY TEN 2
INDONESIA: MOLA
JAPAN: U-NEXT
SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING
MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA
MONGOLIA: PREMIER SPORTS
MYANMAR: CANAL+
PHILIPPINES: BLAST TV, PREMIER SPORTS
SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA
THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3
VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS
How ROAD TO UFC Works:
- Four divisions: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and women's strawweight
- 8-person brackets for each division
- Round 1 (quarterfinals)
- Four fights in each bracket (plus one non-tournament fight, making five fights total per fight card); winners move on to semifinals
- Round 2 (semifinals)
- Two fights in each bracket; winners move on to finals
- Round 3 (finals)
- One fight in each bracket taking place on the preliminary card of a UFC Fight Night later this year. Winners will earn a UFC contract.
Follow along closely on UFC.com and @UFCNews for more information on how to watch, live results and more for all episodes of ROAD TO UFC.