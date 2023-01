The Power Slap house works similarly to “The Ultimate Fighter.” The athletes at the house will compete in a series of matches to determine Power Slap world rankings.

The strikers are vying for a ranking in one of four weight classes, a spot in the first Pay-Per-View event, and the ultimate prize: the Power Slap championship title.

How do I watch Power Slap: Road To The Title?