How To Watch Power Slap 3: Hintz vs Wolverine

International Fight Week
Power Slap 3 begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble.
Headlining Power Slap 3 will be a light heavyweight title match between reigning champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz (5-1, 4 KOs, fighting out of Friendship, Wisconsin) and slap fighting pioneer and legend, “Wolverine” (12-4 (1-1 in Power Slap, former Power Slap Heavyweight Champion), 3 KOs, fighting out of Mountain Home, Arkansas).
Wolverine moves down to Light Heavyweight and makes his third consecutive main event appearance – this time against one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound slap fighters, Light Heavyweight Champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz. Hintz looks to defend his title for the second time in Power Slap. Wolverine served as Hintz’s head coach on Season 1 of Power Slap: Road to the Title.
